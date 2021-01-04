Lead Designer - Reinventing VC

Job Details

There is a huge opportunity for designers to build products from the ground up that redefine how VCs make decisions and help all Founders gain their competitive edge with fundraising, hiring, and business strategy. NFX Products like Signal and The Company Brief are currently used by tens of thousands of Founders across the world so you will also be making an impact that is global.

So, who are you?

You love to ship. You optimize for moving fast and getting features out to users quickly. You understand the balance of building something usable, but not perfect. You prefer iterating on designs as users are using them rather than obsessing over details in Sketch or Figma.

You think about the big picture and dig into the details. You think about the overall product, the brand, and most importantly, the user from ideation to ship. You effortlessly navigate between thinking about the why & the what, to the details behind how we build.

You are low ego. Collaboration is your best method. You don’t care or remember who came up with the best idea. Engineers, product managers, and execs all love working with you because you make them all feel heard and you’re able to find a middle ground in dissenting opinions.

Learning makes you happy. You approach life with a beginner’s mind and with deep curiosity. You may already be following the VC + startup ecosystem. You tinker with the latest design tools even if you’re faster and more comfortable using Sketch or Figma. You are constantly interested in improving your skills as a product builder and technologist, learning from your team, users, and design community. Inside and outside of work, you ask for feedback continuously, listen intently, launch quickly, test hypotheses and are constantly iterating.

The nitty-gritty stuff that you probably have on your LinkedIn but doesn’t define who you are:

Track record of shipping web and/or mobile apps that users love.

Degree in Art, HCI, Computer Science, psychology, or business.

At least 2 recent years of experience working at a startup.

Based in the Bay Area or looking to be in the Bay Area. This is not a remote role.

Prototyping experience with HTML and CSS. Bonus points if you know React.

This role WILL NOT be a good fit for you if:

You think an ideal team shouldn’t have designers who code and engineers who design. Your NFX Product teammates wear many different hats.

You prefer the manager’s schedule over the maker’s schedule (link).

You are dogmatic about design processes. We are a small tight-knit team that ships multiple times a day so we have just enough process which guides us.

This role WILL be a good fit for you if:

You want to be the solo embedded Designer on a crack product team.

You are applying to work or are currently working at a software startup.

Prior VC experience is not a prerequisite to be successful in this role.

If this is you, here’s what you will do in a typical week @ NFX:

Ideate, design, and code features of products used by the global Founder community (Signal, The Company Brief) and products that define how the firm operates and make investment decisions

Product Jam and iterate with product engineers, product managers, and NFX Partners on product decisions

Analyze data and product metrics via Google Analytics, Mixpanel, and raw SQL queries

Video call with Founders and VCs to understand their pain points

Play with products used by the Founders and VCs to incorporate their best elements into our products

Collaborate with our content/marketing team on how to “productize” the content topics that matter to the Founder community

Become the expert on how VCs make decisions by listening to podcasts, reading blog posts, browsing VC Twitter, and talking to our team

Excited? Great...we're eager to meet you too. Come to us, oh glorious person.

To apply, please send us:

A link to your design portfolio

A note that helps us understand what interests you about building products for Founders and VC. Why should you be the next Product team member at NFX?

Additional Info:

NFX is the venture firm for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs. Our team has collectively started 10 technology companies, so we deeply believe in the power of transformative ideas. That’s why we started a venture firm unlike any other - one that looks more like a media & software company than a financial institution. We believe the next generation of tech Founders deserve an even better VC experience, and we’re building it.

Venture capital is a people business, but as technologists we’re certain that software will radically change how innovation is funded and supported in the next decade. Our Founders have exited for over $10 billion while reinventing industries like real estate, healthcare, and gaming. We believe the timing is right for venture capital to now be reinvented via software.

NFX is a collaborative and close-knit team and we’re taken care of. You should expect:

Competitive comp

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

401(k) with employer contribution

Flexible Time Off

Generous maternity/paternity leave policies

Cell phone reimbursement

Educational credit

Life and supplemental life insurance

Short-term and long term disability

A team of high-caliber, principled, and fun people

An atypical venture culture led by tech founders not financiers



