Job Details

HELLO! WE’RE THRIVE!

We’re a group of creative professionals raising the bar on informed innovation. We design consumer-driven brands, products, and experiences for leading companies around the world.

But this isn’t about us, It’s about YOU!

THRIVE is currently seeking a Senior Digital Product Designer to add to its growing team in Atlanta, Georgia. We are looking for an outstanding and passionate individual with a commitment to excellence to join the our growing Digital Experience practice to help create impactful customer-facing experiences that people love. In this role, you will lead our client partners and multi-disciplinary THRIVE teams to deliver physical user interactions, interface designs, and User Experiences (UX). You will be passionate about the details, and a proven interactive storyteller who is comfortable pushing the limits of experience to deliver solutions that engage and build our clients brands.

Why should you work with us?

(1) YOU’LL BE CHALLENGED.

Every organization talks about development and evolving your career, but here, it’s part of the job description. You’re going to show us what you’re great at, and we’re going to help you break into all the other things you’ve always wanted to do, from Design to Research to Branding and on and on. If you’re insatiably curious and ready to give your career all you’ve got by stepping beyond the title on your business card, we’d love to chat.

(2) YOU’LL HELP SOLVE THE RIGHT PROBLEMS.

Our clients come to us because they have a problem. And boy, do we love a challenge, so we attack each and every one with incredible rigor, discipline, and a quality-or-die attitude. Work with THRIVE and you’ll get a chance to make a real difference for businesses and people through the products they interact with every day.

(3) YOU’LL WORK WITH PEOPLE AS PASSIONATE (I.E. CRAZY-DEDICATED) AS YOU ARE.

There’s no shame in being mega-enthusiastic about what you do, especially if that’s code for entrepreneurial. If this sounds like you, you’re going to fit in just fine around here. Here’s the thing: We’re growing. Fast. And if your idea of a good time is being a part of something big, then this is the place—and the team—for you.

YOU CAN

Develop user interfaces for digital products and experiences, as well as IoT applications.

Bridge the gap between research insights and tangible concepts, and translate business requirements into compelling user stories and design inputs.

Think conceptually to strategically frame the larger concept based on user needs, technical specifications, and innovation opportunities.

Define and prioritize opportunity areas and translate them into compelling, evidence based concepts.

Make sense of large volumes of data and content and develop Information Architectures that improve product usability.

Drive the ideation process and present broad directions for products based on consumer insights and user requirements.

Create frameworks such as customer journeys, ecosystem maps and personas based on inputs from user research.

Design wireframes, user flow diagrams and application maps for complex systems that can be used for seamless development hand-off.

Develop design language systems comprised of color, typography, imagery, visual form, motion and sound.

Utilize low-fidelity, medium-fidelity, and high-fidelity prototypes across different stages of the design process using resources such as Sketch, InVision, and Framer/Principle.

Contribute to the planning and scoping of major client projects and assist with new business development activities.

YOU WILL

Have 8+ years’ experience designing digital experiences in a fast paced, cross-functional design and development team. Experience with healthcare/medical devices a plus.

Possess a relevant degree or professional qualification(s) in Interaction Design, Human Computer Interaction (HCI), or a related design or behavioral science discipline.

Have prior experience working in a leading creative agency, advertising/marketing firm.

Be highly proficient with Sketch, InVision, Framer, Principle, and Adobe Creative Suite.

Have prior experience designing product user interfaces, mobile applications, IoT experiences, and digital services that balance user needs, commercial interests and technological constraints.

Be proficient working with Agile/Lean methodologies

Have a general understanding of theory-based behavior modeling.

Be a self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit who takes ownership of his or her work.

Prioritize and manage your time and workload across multiple projects at once, coordinating with internal teams and clients to set and meet deadlines.

Have a proven track record leading teams and managing at least one direct report.

Have the desire and ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment with demanding deadlines.

Be a lifelong learner with a growth mindset, who is always looking to innovate and raise the bar.

SUBMISSION DETAILS

Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and portfolio samples. Please limit submissions to 10MB. Submissions without a portfolio will not be considered. Portfolio samples must contain examples of your sketching and problem solving.

No calls please.

NOTE: International candidates must hold a valid US working permit.