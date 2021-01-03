Job Details

HELLO! WE’RE THRIVE!

We’re a group of creative professionals raising the bar on informed innovation. We design consumer-driven brands, products, and experiences for leading companies around the world.

But this isn’t about us, It’s about YOU!

THRIVE is growing and looking for world-class talent. That’s why we’re reaching out to you. We are currently seeking an experienced Senior Visual Communication Designer with 8+ years of experience. An impressive individual who’ll bring creativity, passion, people skills, and the ability to lead creative teams in an inspiring way. You will be an active mentor to your peers and help galvanize and grow THRIVE’s talent while developing compelling communications that build strong brand narratives and deliver experiences people love. You will be passionate about the details, a proven strategic and organized visual storyteller who is comfortable pushing the limits of communication to connect emotionally with an audience.

Why should you work with us?

(1) YOU’LL BE CHALLENGED.

Every organization talks about development and evolving your career, but here, it’s part of the job description. You’re going to show us what you’re great at, and we’re going to help you break into all the other things you’ve always wanted to do, from Design to Research to Branding and on and on. If you’re insatiably curious and ready to give your career all you’ve got by stepping beyond the title on your business card, we’d love to chat.

(2) YOU’LL HELP SOLVE THE RIGHT PROBLEMS.

Our clients come to us because they have a problem. And boy, do we love a challenge, so we attack each and every one with incredible rigor, discipline, and a quality-or-die attitude. Work with THRIVE and you’ll get a chance to make a real difference for businesses and people through the products they interact with every day.

(3) YOU’LL WORK WITH PEOPLE AS PASSIONATE (I.E. CRAZY-DEDICATED) AS YOU ARE.

There’s no shame in being mega-enthusiastic about what you do, especially if that’s code for entrepreneurial. If this sounds like you, you’re going to fit in just fine around here. Here’s the thing: We’re growing. Fast. And if your idea of a good time is being a part of something big, then this is the place—and the team—for you.

YOU CAN

Achieve creative excellence and drive brilliant creative thinking across a wide range of brands & touchpoints.

Approach problems in a people-centered way to design communications that deliver better experiences.

Think conceptually and innovate strategically to transform a brand position into a range of concepts that create positive impact for our clients.

Understand and contribute to the development of a brand strategy and translate it into powerful and purposeful creative concepts.

Lead the creative process through the facilitation of concept ideation sessions, brainstorms, and creative discussions.

Synthesize and simplify complex information into clear and impactful stories and narratives.

Execute the visual strategy for the brand across consumer touchpoints including packaging, promotional materials, visual communications, eCommerce, and social media.

Create print and digital assets for projects that include brand identity, visual identity systems, brand standards, and print applications.

Build strong narratives for presentations with a particular emphasis on problem framing, storytelling and sticky messaging.

Supervise, support and mentor other designers. Approving work, managing deadlines, providing design strategy, adhering to process, and mentoring development.

YOU WILL

Hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication or Graphic Design. Motion Graphics, or Illustration experience a plus.

Have prior experience working in a leading creative agency, advertising/marketing firm.

Be a craftsman, with excellent typography, composition and text layout skills, and a meticulous attention to detail.

Work empathetically, putting yourself in someone else’s shoes and seeing the world through their eyes and creating content they want to read.

Be a proven strategic and organized visual storyteller who is comfortable pushing the limits of communication to connect emotionally with an audience.

Be a lifelong learner with a growth mindset, who is always looking to innovate and raise the bar.

Be a self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit who takes ownership of his or her work.

Prioritize and manage your time and workload across multiple projects at once, coordinating with internal teams and clients to set and meet deadlines.

Have a proven track record leading teams and managing at least one direct report.

Have the desire and ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment with demanding deadlines.

Be highly proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and Microsoft Office.

SUBMISSION DETAILS

Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and portfolio samples. Please limit submissions to 10MB. Submissions without a portfolio will not be considered. Portfolio samples must contain examples of your sketching and problem solving.

No calls please.

NOTE: International candidates must hold a valid US working permit.