Senior UI designer

We’re looking for someone with outstanding interface design skills who can join our team and create a frictionless user experience. You’ll be proficient at drawing user flow diagrams, wireframes and mock-ups. You’ll work closely with developers to execute agreed page designs, but you’ll be competent with HTML/CSS yourself. You will understand common visual design conventions and be able to draw on the examples set by other highly usable websites and apps.

We take an evidence-based approach to UX, so experience in conducting usability studies or configuring A/B tests using Google Optimize, would be desirable. You will be comfortable in the role of user advocate.

You will have at least three years experience in a web design role with at least one year’s experience taking specific responsibility for interface design on a high traffic site or mobile app.

Wordwall.net automates the process of resource design, so teachers can simply enter the content that is appropriate for their class – a list of keywords, definitions, questions or images. It then produces the content in over 60 different templates; for example, game-show quizzes, crosswords, labelled diagrams and arcade games.

We seek to disrupt the publisher-driven model of paid-for “professionally” made educational content, by putting high-quality content creation in the hands of teachers and making that teacher-made content, freely accessible through our online community.

We are a small team with big ambitions, who work remotely across the world. Our 25 million monthly users are rapidly proliferating. We’ve got a product that works and we’re building for the long-term. We want people who want to stick around, grow with us and help make games-based learning accessible to all.

We value diversity within our team. We support flexible working arrangements - full or part time.

Real applicants only - please do not contact us if you represent an agency.

  • Outstanding user interface design skills
  • Minimum 3 years experience with specific UX / UI experience
  • Able to self-organise and motivate when working remotely

Salary £40-50k per year

30 days paid holiday

100% remote & flexible working



