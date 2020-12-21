Product Designer
In order to port over the next billion people into a secure and open financial system, you’re going to need a network of applications that connect to the fiat world… Wyre’s APIs make that happen.
Our mission is to empower fintech projects to execute on their vision by offering them secure access to the largest financial network in the world (the Wyre Network).
To accomplish this mission, we’ve built a simple set of tools that allows fintech projects to materialize their visions. (1) Our instant Fiat-to-Crypto Checkout gateway is now being used by hundreds of applications (ie. MetaMask, Opera, BRD) to offer the best way to convert card payments into crypto, and (2) our flexible APIs (Transfers API, Custody API, Users API), allow the project to build e-wallets, merchant processing services, and money transfer platforms from the ground up.
We focus on compliance, licensing, regulatory, liquidity, and payment processing aspects so our partners can do what they do best, creating amazing tools on the blockchain.
Wyre is seeking a highly driven Product Designer to join our growing team. You will be responsible for bringing amazing experiences to life for our customers. You must have a strong background in research, design systems, interaction patterns, programming, and human heuristics. You must be comfortable working in a fast-paced start-up environment and collaborate cross-functionally with Product and Engineering to define deliverables and meet deadlines.
Responsibilities
- Leading the design of projects from concept through execution
- Collaborate with Engineers and Product to define features and functionality while working with other designers for feedback and critique
- Design interactions for new features for our Tempo flagship product and mobile platforms
- Work quickly and effectively on multiple projects while shipping new features, bug fixes, and small improvements in accordance with our sprint cycles
- Playing a key role in product development: You will actively be involved in defining the product strategy and influencing the future product roadmap
- Using a variety of techniques to test your work, including internal and external research
- Working with Engineering to bring static designs to life
Requirements
- 5+ years experience designing best-of-class digital products - ideally consumer products, nonprofit, and/or financial services
- Experience across the full product development spectrum: from ideation and strategy to hands-on implementation
- Comfort in navigating problems and opportunities autonomously and independently
- Strong strategic thinking, collaboration, and communication skills
- Comfortable with cross-functional collaboration between Design, Product, Engineering, and Marketing
- Strong customer focus: ability to conduct user research and translate insights from customer interviews, usability tests, and site metrics into actionable design solutions
- Excellent verbal, written, and visual communication skills; willing to provide and receive constructive feedback as a part of the creative process
Perks & Benefits
- Enjoy a highly fulfilling, mission-driven culture
- You are an owner! We offer stock options to each of our employee
- An opportunity to build the future and freedom to work wherever you want
- Fair pay, no matter where you live along with a competitive benefits package
- Health, dental, and vision benefits for you and your family
- Life insurance and disability benefits
- Equity options for all full-time employees
- 401(k) plan with corporate matching
- Computer setup of your choice
- Unlimited paid time off to relax and recharge
- Flexible work hours
- Opportunity to work in a growing startup
About Wyre
Established in 2013, Wyre has put its stamp on the fintech world. We’ve grown our expertise in crypto wallets, virtual bank accounts, cross-border money transfer, and corporate payments, and we’re using that knowledge now to help other crypto projects grow by providing the infrastructure. Wyre’s API provides on-ramps and off-ramps, foreign exchange, and crypto liquidity to users of various crypto projects including decentralized exchanges.