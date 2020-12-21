Job Details

In order to port over the next billion people into a secure and open financial system, you’re going to need a network of applications that connect to the fiat world… Wyre’s APIs make that happen.

Our mission is to empower fintech projects to execute on their vision by offering them secure access to the largest financial network in the world (the Wyre Network).

To accomplish this mission, we’ve built a simple set of tools that allows fintech projects to materialize their visions. (1) Our instant Fiat-to-Crypto Checkout gateway is now being used by hundreds of applications (ie. MetaMask, Opera, BRD) to offer the best way to convert card payments into crypto, and (2) our flexible APIs (Transfers API, Custody API, Users API), allow the project to build e-wallets, merchant processing services, and money transfer platforms from the ground up.

We focus on compliance, licensing, regulatory, liquidity, and payment processing aspects so our partners can do what they do best, creating amazing tools on the blockchain.

Wyre is seeking a highly driven Product Designer to join our growing team. You will be responsible for bringing amazing experiences to life for our customers. You must have a strong background in research, design systems, interaction patterns, programming, and human heuristics. You must be comfortable working in a fast-paced start-up environment and collaborate cross-functionally with Product and Engineering to define deliverables and meet deadlines.





Responsibilities

Leading the design of projects from concept through execution

Collaborate with Engineers and Product to define features and functionality while working with other designers for feedback and critique

Design interactions for new features for our Tempo flagship product and mobile platforms

Work quickly and effectively on multiple projects while shipping new features, bug fixes, and small improvements in accordance with our sprint cycles

Playing a key role in product development: You will actively be involved in defining the product strategy and influencing the future product roadmap

Using a variety of techniques to test your work, including internal and external research

Working with Engineering to bring static designs to life





Requirements

5+ years experience designing best-of-class digital products - ideally consumer products, nonprofit, and/or financial services

Experience across the full product development spectrum: from ideation and strategy to hands-on implementation

Comfort in navigating problems and opportunities autonomously and independently

Strong strategic thinking, collaboration, and communication skills

Comfortable with cross-functional collaboration between Design, Product, Engineering, and Marketing

Strong customer focus: ability to conduct user research and translate insights from customer interviews, usability tests, and site metrics into actionable design solutions

Excellent verbal, written, and visual communication skills; willing to provide and receive constructive feedback as a part of the creative process





Perks & Benefits

Enjoy a highly fulfilling, mission-driven culture

You are an owner! We offer stock options to each of our employee

An opportunity to build the future and freedom to work wherever you want

Fair pay, no matter where you live along with a competitive benefits package

Health, dental, and vision benefits for you and your family

Life insurance and disability benefits

Equity options for all full-time employees

401(k) plan with corporate matching

Computer setup of your choice

Unlimited paid time off to relax and recharge

Flexible work hours

Opportunity to work in a growing startup





About Wyre

Established in 2013, Wyre has put its stamp on the fintech world. We’ve grown our expertise in crypto wallets, virtual bank accounts, cross-border money transfer, and corporate payments, and we’re using that knowledge now to help other crypto projects grow by providing the infrastructure. Wyre’s API provides on-ramps and off-ramps, foreign exchange, and crypto liquidity to users of various crypto projects including decentralized exchanges.