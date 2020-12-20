Digital Designer

Job Details

Are you the type of person who sits around daily looking for new challenges, driven by chance and the enticement of what’s behind the next door?

Do you feel absolute joy over the perfect alignment between two seemingly random elements that create an all powerful symbiosis that undoubtedly will create a feeling of warmth for the end customers, making them purchase twice as much?

You’re a weirdo. In a good way.





If you recognize yourself in the statements above, chances are big that you will fit perfectly into our team of quality-concerned, innovative people.

Made People is an E-commerce Agency that mostly works with fashion and lifestyle brands. It is our belief that every client is different and needs to be treated as such. We do not supply ready-made solutions. It is adjusting to the expectations of individuals that provides us with creative, new and inspiring challenges.





Responsibilities

You will be crucial to ensuring that every project is delivered with high aesthetic standards, creativity and user experience. As a designer you are responsible for transforming a client’s brand into a visually pleasing digital experience that performs well as an e-commerce application. Together with the team you will be a viable part of every project throughout the whole process, designing complete applications, giving feedback to developers and mocking up ideas quickly.

What you'll do

Conceptual design

Wireframing

Visual design

UX

Present and deliver design to clients

Facilitate workshops around design

Assist and help developers throughout the implementation phase of a project





Requirements

You obviously work comfortably in all the standard applications and written and spoken English is definitely a must. We are all pretty open-minded and enjoy social activities. Experience in designing for e-commerce is definitely a plus, and we work solely in Apple environments. You have a portfolio.