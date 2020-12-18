Job Details

Hello! We’ll start by introducing ourselves. We’re Webstacks! A fast-growing growth marketing agency startup in Downtown San Diego that’s transforming the way high-growth companies compete in the digital landscape. Established in 2019, we have grown quarter over quarter and that’s been possible because we are constantly looking to set goals and crush them. Our team’s dedication to making Webstacks what it is today is humbling, which is why we are looking for someone just as "hungry" to take us to the next level.

We are looking for Lead Designer to help lead our growing design department.

Details of the Role

Type of Work: Full-time employee

Location: San Diego

Position Overview

As a Lead Designer, you are a multifaceted creative who produces beautiful, functional, and ground-breaking design that solves problems. You're prepared and skilled to take on complex projects, from creative strategy with the project team, to participating in client presentations, all the way to launch. We want you to create, as the kids say, dope shit. However, as we continue growing our creative department, we will look to you to mentor our junior designers to help strengthen their craft. Webstacks is a viciously collaborative work space, so as a Lead Designer, you will need to synergize across departments on a daily basis, from content to technology, all while maintaining high standards for original concepts and detailed execution.

What we’d like to see:

A strong background, with 3-5 years of UX and UI design experience, preferably some in an agency environment.

Design chops. Prototype tools, such as: InVision, Figma, Sketch, Marvel, Principle.

Strong leadership and teamwork skills—the ability to work with other designers as well as the confidence and skill to communicate your ideas clearly.

Familiarity with Atomic Design and designing with a component based design system

A solid understanding of UX - Wireframes, User personas, User flow, User Journeys. You know a product needs more than just a pretty face.

A great attitude and a lack of ego.

Tools and Tech that you love:

Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, Framer, Marvel, Principle

Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop and other relevant Creative Suite Products

Invision & Zeplin

Google Slides & Powerpoint

The Day to Day

Help our creative team design digital products that add serious value for Webstacks and our clients

Spearhead product design decisions for digital products for clients in various industries

Design creative assets (icons, illustrations, ad creatives)

Reduce friction between software and users

Design functional components for websites and other digital products

Collaborate as part of a member of our design team

Other responsibilities as assigned

Experience Requirements:

A portfolio showcasing your work and strong design skills

3-5 years of experience designing and shipping digital products across multiple verticals

Personal interest in staying up to date on the latest trends in the UI / UX community

Ability to think at a high level and solve complex problems

Self-motivated attitude with a desire to work in a fast-passed often ambiguous work environment

Benefits and perks

Unlimited vacation policy

Health, dental, and vision insurance

New laptop of your choice



