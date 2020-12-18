Senior Product Designer
Summary
The Senior Product Designer will play a key role in every part of the design process, from research to conception, to UI/UX, to validation. In this role, you will report directly to our Product Design Lead and collaborate daily with our Product Manager to mockup new and upcoming features for the EBlock application.
Core Competencies
- Creative Thinking
- Communication skills
- Team Player
- Time Management
- Planning and Organizing
- Problem Solving
- Customer service
- Interpersonal Skills
What you will be doing
- Demonstrate leadership by acting as design owner within the Design team through the conception, build, and release of app features
- Hold the product output to a high standard, envisioning multiple alternative patterns to solve a single design problem, sweating the details, and iterating on feedback
- Produces compelling data-informed designs to illustrate concepts iteratively through sketches, site maps, conceptual diagrams, presentation design, user flows, wireframes, and high-fidelity mock-ups and prototypes.
- Provide a high degree of attention to detail and an eye toward keeping up with and experimenting with new visual design trends.
What we would Like to see
- Minimum 5 years experience designing responsive web and/or native mobile software applications
- Portfolio demonstrates a wide variety of designing mobile and web projects/products
- Expert skill set in Sketch, Photoshop and Invision
- Deep understanding of UX design best practices, design fundamentals, and responsive design
- Ability to translate complex concepts, product ideas, and wireframes into simplified designs
- Experience in design accessibility and building design systems
- Experienced in working in an agile environment
- Experience in collaborating with technical and non-technical partners taking full ownership of all activities within your scope
Good to have experience:
- Adobe XD and Adobe Illustrator
- HTML/CSS and Javascript
- Experience with complex single page applications
What we offer you
- Highly competitive salary
- Health and Wellness Benefits
- Culture of Learning and Development
- Career advancement opportunities
About us
EBlock is an online vehicle auction where vehicles are bought and sold in 60 seconds. Our technology gives automotive dealers the opportunity to inspect and sell vehicles in a live online auction from their own dealership. EBlock currently host two types of auctions: In the first, dealers are able to launch and load auctions at time of vehicle appraisal. The second enables dealers to sell fresh trades or aged inventory. At EBlock, we are constantly innovating to adapt to today's automotive dealer’s needs. We greatly value our customer’s feedback, which is used to enhance our technology to better serve our users.