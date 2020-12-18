Job Details

Summary

The Senior Product Designer will play a key role in every part of the design process, from research to conception, to UI/UX, to validation. In this role, you will report directly to our Product Design Lead and collaborate daily with our Product Manager to mockup new and upcoming features for the EBlock application.





Core Competencies

Creative Thinking

Communication skills

Team Player

Time Management

Planning and Organizing

Problem Solving

Customer service

Interpersonal Skills

What you will be doing

Demonstrate leadership by acting as design owner within the Design team through the conception, build, and release of app features

Hold the product output to a high standard, envisioning multiple alternative patterns to solve a single design problem, sweating the details, and iterating on feedback

Produces compelling data-informed designs to illustrate concepts iteratively through sketches, site maps, conceptual diagrams, presentation design, user flows, wireframes, and high-fidelity mock-ups and prototypes.

Provide a high degree of attention to detail and an eye toward keeping up with and experimenting with new visual design trends.

What we would Like to see

Minimum 5 years experience designing responsive web and/or native mobile software applications

Portfolio demonstrates a wide variety of designing mobile and web projects/products

Expert skill set in Sketch, Photoshop and Invision

Deep understanding of UX design best practices, design fundamentals, and responsive design

Ability to translate complex concepts, product ideas, and wireframes into simplified designs

Experience in design accessibility and building design systems

Experienced in working in an agile environment

Experience in collaborating with technical and non-technical partners taking full ownership of all activities within your scope





Good to have experience:

Adobe XD and Adobe Illustrator

HTML/CSS and Javascript

Experience with complex single page applications

What we offer you

Highly competitive salary

Health and Wellness Benefits

Culture of Learning and Development

Career advancement opportunities





About us

EBlock is an online vehicle auction where vehicles are bought and sold in 60 seconds. Our technology gives automotive dealers the opportunity to inspect and sell vehicles in a live online auction from their own dealership. EBlock currently host two types of auctions: In the first, dealers are able to launch and load auctions at time of vehicle appraisal. The second enables dealers to sell fresh trades or aged inventory. At EBlock, we are constantly innovating to adapt to today's automotive dealer’s needs. We greatly value our customer’s feedback, which is used to enhance our technology to better serve our users.