All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Product Designer

Copy

Summary

The Senior Product Designer will play a key role in every part of the design process, from research to conception, to UI/UX, to validation. In this role, you will report directly to our Product Design Lead and collaborate daily with our Product Manager to mockup new and upcoming features for the EBlock application.


Core Competencies

  •  Creative Thinking
  • Communication skills
  • Team Player
  • Time Management
  • Planning and Organizing
  • Problem Solving
  • Customer service
  • Interpersonal Skills

 

What you will be doing

  • Demonstrate leadership by acting as design owner within the Design team through the conception, build, and release of app features
  • Hold the product output to a high standard, envisioning multiple alternative patterns to solve a single design problem, sweating the details, and iterating on feedback
  • Produces compelling data-informed designs to illustrate concepts iteratively through sketches, site maps, conceptual diagrams, presentation design, user flows, wireframes, and high-fidelity mock-ups and prototypes.
  • Provide a high degree of attention to detail and an eye toward keeping up with and experimenting with new visual design trends.

 

 What we would Like to see

  • Minimum 5 years experience designing responsive web and/or native mobile software applications
  • Portfolio demonstrates a wide variety of designing mobile and web projects/products
  • Expert skill set in Sketch, Photoshop and Invision
  • Deep understanding of UX design best practices, design fundamentals, and responsive design
  • Ability to translate complex concepts, product ideas, and wireframes into simplified designs
  • Experience in design accessibility and building design systems
  • Experienced in working in an agile environment
  • Experience in collaborating with technical and non-technical partners taking full ownership of all activities within your scope


Good to have experience:

  • Adobe XD and Adobe Illustrator
  • HTML/CSS and Javascript
  • Experience with complex single page applications

 

What we offer you

  • Highly competitive salary
  • Health and Wellness Benefits
  • Culture of Learning and Development
  • Career advancement opportunities


About us

EBlock is an online vehicle auction where vehicles are bought and sold in 60 seconds. Our technology gives automotive dealers the opportunity to inspect and sell vehicles in a live online auction from their own dealership. EBlock currently host two types of auctions: In the first, dealers are able to launch and load auctions at time of vehicle appraisal. The second enables dealers to sell fresh trades or aged inventory. At EBlock, we are constantly innovating to adapt to today's automotive dealer’s needs. We greatly value our customer’s feedback, which is used to enhance our technology to better serve our users.

Apply for this position
A06f63b74ee0ce81be32bf412b96815a
EBlock
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Toronto, ON
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Dec 18, 2020
Team Members
View all
You might also like
  1. Product Design Jobs in Toronto
  2. Product Design Jobs in Ontario
  3. Product Design Jobs
  4. Remote Product Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Product Designers in Toronto
  2. Search Product Designers in Ontario
  3. Search Product Designers
  4. Search Remote Product Designers
Apply for this position