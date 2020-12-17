Job Details

As a Senior Product Designer, you will be responsible for architecting, designing prototyping and testing products that support Restaurant365’s customers. You will be working on creating and reimagining new B2B SaaS solutions to make our products easy, efficient and a delightful to use.

The ideal candidate has proven skills in architecture, interaction design, visual design and prototyping. They are a customer advocate, and strategist with experience designing scalable solutions that solve customer problems. They will thrive in a very fast-paced work environment that requires strong problem-solving skills and independent self-direction, coupled with an aptitude for team collaboration and open communication. This individual should have a passion for empathizing with the needs and behaviors of our customers and our business, and how to solve for them through design.

How you'll add value:

Creates wireframes, user flows, UI designs, interactive designs and prototypes at all fidelity levels.

Creates high-quality deliverables utilizing Sketch, Invision and other software, as necessary.

Presents architecture, design and front-end development recommendations to all relevant teams

Advocates for users and helps set up user research efforts on all assigned projects with deeper, more robust user testing being implemented on a longer-term timeline.

Creates reusable design systems that can be utilized across all enterprise products.

Comfortable leading and performing UX and design efforts per project, driving discussion and activities, while participating in delivery, planning and coordination.

Presents a broad set of potential architectural concepts and designs for any project.

Works collaboratively with a team of designers engineers and partners on a variety of projects.

Leverages, fosters and extends the use of established UX techniques and deliverables.

Mentors other UX team members in best practices, user-focused processes and methodologies.

Partners with Product Management, Engineering, Marketing, Sales, Program Management and other teams to bring a user-centered perspective to the creation of Restaurant365 products

What you'll need to be successful in this role:

A solid understanding of native iOS and Android user patterns

Extremely comfortable using Sketch and Invision.

General awareness of web technologies (JavaScript, HTML, CSS, etc.)

Solid knowledge of story and backlog management tools and resources (Jira, Confluence and Aha!)

Must be able to concentrate and focus and clearly articulate abstract concepts.

Must be able to work within an Agile environment.

Experience in mobile, portable, dedicated, web and native solution design.

Experience with resources such as; design system, repositories and internal communication tools.

5-10 years of experience

Must possess excellent verbal and written skills

Bachelor's or Master’s Degree in Design, Information Architecture or Human Factors or equivalent project/portfolio experience.



