Sr. Product Designer - Sports

Trace is a ground-breaking technology that automatically films and edits video into highlights for every player on the field. Our mission is to help players and families to be able to review their athletic performance, moments and memories that are important to them. We create a customized experience that is tailored to each athlete. Our apps have become integral to the lives of hundreds of thousands of passionate athletes all over the world, from National teams to kids just starting out their athletic journey. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for you to be an early, integral member of the team that will triple in size over the next 18 months.





We are looking for a Product Designer to complement our team of creatives, technologists, and scientists. We’re looking for someone who can create, design and bring their own unique vision to Trace. We’re looking for someone who enjoys improving existing products and who shares a passion for the user experience and visual design. Together, we are revolutionizing youth sports through video and artificial intelligence.

How you will contribute:

Drive UX solutions that endlessly advocate for the customer/user and ensure their voices are heard

Create a safe, reliable and visually attractive products

Understand the problem space using field research and data analysis

Design human-centered solutions

Scope and drive the creative development and execution for devices

Communicate your ideas in written form, mockups, interactive prototypes and presentations

UX/UI design & interactive prototypes - we use Figma

Field research - observing real customers in the field

Work alongside engineers to execute and deliver your designs

Skills that will help you be successful in this role:

Critical thinker that thrives on solving problems for real people through research, design and iteration

Human-centered design methodologies

Experience with React.js, AWS, Mobile apps

Knowledge of Physics, GPS, and Accelerometers

Industrial Design and 3D printing

Electrical Engineering and Manufacturing experience

Experience with sports on some level

2+ years working experience as a UI/UX Developer

About you:

You are an analytic problem solver and an out-of-the-box creative thinker.

You are passionate, self motivated and have the demonstrated ability to take an idea to fruition without much direction

You have previously been part of creating a product from inception.

You are always interested in the way people choose and use products

Adaptability and collaboration along with the demonstrated ability to receive feedback.

You bring a unique blend of creative, technical, practical and scientific knowledge & abilities

Excellent communicator that is comfortable with presentations, Written & using spreadsheets

Next Steps:

Do you think you’d be the perfect fit for this role? Please submit relevant work samples or your portfolio along with your resume.

Trace is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status, citizenship, disability, or veteran status.