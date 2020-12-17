All Jobs
Job Details

Visual Designer

Copy
Data?1608197810

Job description

For this role, you will collaborate with various disciplines in order to create compelling visuals and videos that make our brand ‘top-tier’. You will be able to convey all sorts of information and storytelling through your design. Ultimately, you will shape, cultivate and advance our brand identity, keeping the business a step ahead of its competition.

What you'll get to do

  • You will design top notch visuals for our website, blog, help center and social channels
  • You will create appealing videos to inspire our (non tech) audience of restaurant owners
  • You will rethink our brand identity on social media 
  • You will brainstorm for new ideas, layouts and graphics on a daily basis with our marketing team
  • You will stay up-to-date with design trends and industry developments.

About you

  • You have a minimum of 5 years experience in Visual Design (preferably SaaS)
  • You are an outstanding visual storyteller
  • You have hands-on experience with image and video editing software 
  • Experience with animation is a plus
  • Experience with product design is a plus
  • You are great at collaborating with both technical and commercial colleagues
  • You are confident, yet eager to learn
  • You have the ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment
  • You are located in The Netherlands
  • You are fluent in English

What you get

  • Work in a brand new office in Amsterdam's Jordaan district
  • A plethora of growth and career opportunities
  • A vibrant company culture, including company parties, Friday drinks, and delicious (warm) lunches
  • All the tools you need to be a high performer
  • An attractive salary

Apply for the job

Do you want to join our team as our new Visual Designer?

Then we'd love to hear about you!

Apply for this position
Formitable
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Date posted
Dec 17, 2020
You might also like
  1. Brand / Graphic Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Brand & Graphic Designers
Apply for this position