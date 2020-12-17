Visual Designer

Job Details

For this role, you will collaborate with various disciplines in order to create compelling visuals and videos that make our brand ‘top-tier’. You will be able to convey all sorts of information and storytelling through your design. Ultimately, you will shape, cultivate and advance our brand identity, keeping the business a step ahead of its competition.

What you'll get to do

You will design top notch visuals for our website, blog, help center and social channels

You will create appealing videos to inspire our (non tech) audience of restaurant owners

You will rethink our brand identity on social media

You will brainstorm for new ideas, layouts and graphics on a daily basis with our marketing team

You will stay up-to-date with design trends and industry developments.

About you

You have a minimum of 5 years experience in Visual Design (preferably SaaS)

You are an outstanding visual storyteller

You have hands-on experience with image and video editing software

Experience with animation is a plus

Experience with product design is a plus

You are great at collaborating with both technical and commercial colleagues

You are confident, yet eager to learn

You have the ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment

You are located in The Netherlands

You are fluent in English

What you get

Work in a brand new office in Amsterdam's Jordaan district

A plethora of growth and career opportunities

A vibrant company culture, including company parties, Friday drinks, and delicious (warm) lunches

All the tools you need to be a high performer

An attractive salary

Then we'd love to hear about you!