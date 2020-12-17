Visual Designer
Job description
For this role, you will collaborate with various disciplines in order to create compelling visuals and videos that make our brand ‘top-tier’. You will be able to convey all sorts of information and storytelling through your design. Ultimately, you will shape, cultivate and advance our brand identity, keeping the business a step ahead of its competition.
What you'll get to do
- You will design top notch visuals for our website, blog, help center and social channels
- You will create appealing videos to inspire our (non tech) audience of restaurant owners
- You will rethink our brand identity on social media
- You will brainstorm for new ideas, layouts and graphics on a daily basis with our marketing team
- You will stay up-to-date with design trends and industry developments.
About you
- You have a minimum of 5 years experience in Visual Design (preferably SaaS)
- You are an outstanding visual storyteller
- You have hands-on experience with image and video editing software
- Experience with animation is a plus
- Experience with product design is a plus
- You are great at collaborating with both technical and commercial colleagues
- You are confident, yet eager to learn
- You have the ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment
- You are located in The Netherlands
- You are fluent in English
What you get
- Work in a brand new office in Amsterdam's Jordaan district
- A plethora of growth and career opportunities
- A vibrant company culture, including company parties, Friday drinks, and delicious (warm) lunches
- All the tools you need to be a high performer
- An attractive salary
