We’re seeking an experienced senior product designer to create world class user experiences. Your responsibilities will include shaping design solutions from rough conceptual discovery to polished interactive prototypes and maintaining our design system, Radius. You will work cross-functionally with design, product, and engineering teams on top software development priorities and take a central role in the overall evolution of design at the company. This is a great opportunity to have your work seen and appreciated widely. You will report directly to the VP of Design.

NationBuilder offers everyone the technology and community infrastructure to power organizations, movements, and campaigns. Our customers range from nonprofits and political parties to corporations and individuals just getting started - essentially anyone who’s building a community of people to make something happen in the world. To learn more about NationBuilder, read our mission, beliefs, and values.

What we’re looking for:

Years of demonstrated experience as a product designer—ideally including SaaS products—with a portfolio of real work you’ve shipped that demonstrates a meticulous, thoughtful approach and attention to detail

An exceptional communicator with experience leading design discussions with cross-functional teams

Mastery of typography, information hierarchy, color, and UI

Experience working with, creating, or maintaining pattern libraries and design systems

A strong combination of visual design and prototyping user flows in tools like Figma

Experience with working on both entirely new concepts and existing legacy functionality

A deep understanding of web standards, browser and mobile capabilities, and UX best practices

Confidence with HTML/CSS, and a grasp of website templating languages

The ability to think at a high level about product strategy and vision

Someone who enjoys managing broad design responsibilities, including meeting brand and marketing needs when required and digging into research and analysis

A hunger for continuous feedback, always welcoming it as an opportunity to learn and grow

Humbleness, a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, and an eagerness to work with a fast-paced team on a large, sophisticated product

What you’ll do:

Work cross-functionality with design, product, and engineering teams to lead design on both new and existing functionality

Facilitate strategic design discussions on complex projects with both design and non-design audiences from early discovery through phased iterative releases

Take broad responsibility for both UX, UI, and visual design on projects

Maintain and improve our design system, Radius

Continually seek feedback from design, product, engineering and strive to deeply understand our customers to deliver the best possible experience

Conduct customer interviews, observe behavior of shipped functionality against expectations, track performance metrics and offer suggestions to ensure success

Balance both data and intuitive experience in decisions, maximizing transparency through clear documentation and inviting feedback from collaborators

Design marketing web pages and collateral as needed to generate broad clarity and excitement about NationBuilder

To apply, submit your resume, a link to your portfolio or recent work, and tell us why you're a good fit for the job in 280 characters or less (like a tweet, but you don't have to actually tweet it)!

NationBuilder is an equal opportunity employer and we value inclusion. We are committed to finding talent that is not determined on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.