Graphic Desginer

Graphic Designer - Brand Management

We are focused on building the largest e-commerce platform in the world. Founded by a team of seasoned operators, Acquco strategically acquires the best brands and accelerates their growth across Amazon, Walmart, Shopify and other e-commerce ecosystems. We’ve raised over $50M of institutional capital since our inception in 2020, and are focused on rapidly scaling our portfolio and team.

The Brand Management team at Acquco pioneers the merchandising strategy that drives the growth of our portfolio brands. Providing an excellent product and unparalleled end to end purchase experience is the heart of what we do. The brand management team operates as the linchpin connecting all our cross functional partners to drive assortment expansion strategy, content improvement, search and SEO optimization, go to market strategy, supply chain optimization, and advertising strategy amongst many other roles. We are true business owners and operators, with a vision for all our brands to lead in market share for their respective categories across all platforms.





Role:

The graphic designer helps tell the story of our brands through creating customer facing content at all stages of the customer experience cycle,reporting to our Creative Lead. This includes, but is not limited to designing:

Item packaging and instructional inserts

Listing style guides for photos and renderings

Item listing and lifestyle images

Enhanced content

Marketing materials

Graphics for videos





Requirements and Responsibilities

2+ years of graphic design experience preferred, and expert in Adobe Photoshop

Fast learner, and able to “read between the lines”- able to understand marketing strategy and integrate copy and design to produce a polished product with ambiguity

Eye for detail, with an emphasis on accuracy, consistency, and quality

Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment and balance multiple projects and deadlines

High organized

Excellent communicator with strong interpersonal skills

Bachelor’s degree

***Please attach a link of your portfolio in your Resume to be considered.



