Job Details

Overview

We’re looking for a Visual Designer to join our growing Creative Team as we evolve our brand and increase our impact. You’ll report to the Creative Director and collaborate with a group of visual, motion, content and web designers in the creation of brand and marketing materials. We are responsible for company-wide creative output, so there are always a variety of projects and opportunities to challenge yourself. You’ll work on anything from brand assets and publication layouts to responsive web designs and marketing collateral. We strive to help one another grow through creative comradery, while also pushing our technical skills and understanding of the business. This is an opportunity to join an energetic team with diverse talents, where you can see the direct results your great ideas have.

What You’ll Do

Live by and champion our values: #day-one, #ownership, #empathy, #humility.

Own ideation, concepting, and creation of high-fidelity designs for web pages, advertising campaigns, emails, and content marketing assets.

Complete team branding exercises and generate concepts for a variety of media

Effectively present concepts to fellow team members and other stakeholders

Manage incoming requests and work with the Creative Producer to prioritize the workload

Engage in weekly Marketing Team meetings to further your grasp of business objectives

Participate in design critiques and ideation sessions, giving and receiving constructive feedback

What You’ll Bring