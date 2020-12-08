Job Details

Online shopping has changed. Today’s eCommerce runs on selling products, not brands. SamCart is the first e-commerce platform built from the ground up for direct-to-consumer brands. By focusing on the product level, and not the store level, our customers can create beautiful sites that showcase their products, convert visitors into customers, and increase the value of each purchase.

SamCart is looking for a creative and passionate Lead Marketing Designer to take our current website, landing pages, ads and brand to the next level.

The ideal candidate should have an eye for clean and artful web design.

Your role will help us crush quarterly and yearly revenue goals by elevating SamCart’s brand presence in the marketplace.

Ideal candidates should have professional experience in the following:

Proven work experience as a Web Designer

Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio

Solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps

Proficiency in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator or other visual design and wire-framing tools

Proficiency in HTML, CSS and JavaScript for rapid prototyping

A desire to hit deadlines and working with a fast-paced team

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively

Up-to-date with the latest Web trends, techniques and technologies

2D and 3D animation experience is a bonus

Responsibilities:

Execute all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off

Conceptualize original website design ideas that bring simplicity and user friendliness to complex roadblocks

Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to communicate interaction and design ideas

Present and defend designs and key deliverables to peers and executive level stakeholders

Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices and standards





Here at SamCart, our goal is to build the industry-leading direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform. Our team works hard, supports each other, and enjoys these awesome perks:

Stock options

Unlimited PTO policy

Flexible work schedule

Cool offices with cool people (Austin, TX and Washington, DC)

(Covid Update: Currently Working From Home)

Free snacks and drinks

Regular happy hours and other fun stuff





With the above stated, we are open to candidates of all backgrounds and encourage you to apply if interested! SamCart is committed to cultivating a diverse and inclusive team.



