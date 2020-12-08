Job Details

Happy Scribe is the go-to platform for transcription and subtitling needs.

We're on a mission to solve speech to text technology by building a multilingual and frictionless platform for transcription and subtitles through our machine-generated and human-made transcription & subtitling offering.

Started in 2017, Happy Scribe has been used by +1 million users, transcribing for them +60 years of audio and video content.





What you'll do

As a Product Designer at Happy Scribe you will take over a part of the job that André, our CEO and co-founder has done since starting Happy Scribe. Some of the things that you will be working on:

Fully autonomous from discovery to delivery; you will be in charge of pursuing user research and converting it into delightful product user experiences.

Be the centre of user-empathy in the company; you'll be the bridge between support, engineering, sales.

You have the roadmap under control, from discovering high-impact problems to solve, to measuring the success & failures of new releases.

Productise and standardise the transcription and subtitle market with consistent experiences that impact 10,000s of people.





What you'll bring

We are looking for exceptional individuals to join our team and believe that they can come from anywhere. Extensive CVs and endless cover letters don't impress us. Driven people that are skin in the game do.

You have a clear design methodology . You know where you're going and you have a plan A, B and C on how to get there.

You have the communication skills to help set up roadmaps and make strategy come to life.

You truly enjoy reading support tickets, jumping on sales calls and running unexpected customer interviews.

You take ownership of your work and responsibility for every detail. When something is off it's almost offensive to you.

You're comfortable working in a fast-paced and chaotic environment





Interview Process

Meeting with André to better understand your experiences and motivations.

Culture-fit interview with Shane and Marc

Technical/Case study interview with Marc and André

Half a day with the team





💌 Interested, send an email to our CEO at André at andre@happyscribe.co

In English only.

Include links that best showcase the work you're the proudest of.

Keep it short and sweet.







