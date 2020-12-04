Job Details

Zotero is an open-source project that develops software and web services to help people collect, organize, cite, and share their research. Our software is recommended by most universities and used by millions of students, scholars, scientists, and researchers worldwide.

We’re looking for a UI designer to work on all user-facing aspects of the Zotero ecosystem. You’ll spearhead a major redesign of zotero.org and Zotero’s desktop apps and help launch our upcoming iOS app. We’re looking for someone with UI, UX, and HTML/CSS skills — your job will be to design interfaces that are as easy to use as they are beautiful and then to dive into the code to help implement those designs together with Zotero’s developers.

Zotero is a powerful tool used by a wide range of people, to collect, organize, and share everything from scientific articles with hundreds of authors to historical documents to recipes, and one of your challenges will be to design interfaces that can accommodate this diverse range of uses and make Zotero’s advanced functionality accessible to new users. As part of a small team, you’ll have a great deal of autonomy and the freedom to experiment. Most importantly, you’ll participate in a vibrant global open-source community with amazing community developers and passionate users.

We’re an international team, and in happier times, we meet up occasionally around the world (falafel joint in Paris, fries spot in Luxembourg, cafe in New York City), but you’ll primarily be working remotely, communicating with Zotero developers and users via chat rooms, forums, and GitHub. We have a highly collaborative but asynchronous workflow, and you’ll be fully in control of your own schedule.

What We’re Looking For

UI/UX design experience on consumer-facing software and/or websites, with a portfolio of work

Solid understanding of modern HTML/CSS

Awareness of accessibility issues and techniques

Strong opinions about how software should work, with the empathy to understand how it’s used in the real world

Strong communication skills — we discuss and debate nearly everything we do, so it’s critical that you can (and want to!) take part in that

Bonus Points

Basic coding experience with JavaScript, React, version control, etc. — this is in no way a requirement, but the more you’re able to make changes directly in the codebase, the easier the process becomes

Previous remote work experience (before all work was remote work…)

A love of free and open-source software

This is a full-time position, but we may be open to a part-time role for the right person.

Interested? Please email us at jobs@zotero.org with the subject line “Zotero UI Designer”, let us know why you’re interested in working with us and why you think you’d be a good fit for this role, and include a link to your portfolio.