Graphic Designer (Mid-Level or Senior)

Job Details

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to define & shape brand identity for a hyper-growth startup. ClickUp is an entirely content-led growth company, spending $0 on marketing and only growing from the viral nature of organic search and word of mouth. The product and our organic online presence have carried us from 0 to 100,000+ teams in under 2 years - and we're now one of the fastest growing software companies in the world.

Our product is unique in that it’s highly customizable - it can be used for use cases ranging from very simple to highly complex. It will be your job to produce engaging, high-quality assets in a collaborative, fast-paced environment and must have experience executing on marketing projects from ideation to production. You will collaborate with our Director of Marketing and Brand Marketing Manager to create assets ranging from email and web design to product marketing, social media content, digital ads, print collateral, and more.

The Role

Maintain and further elevate the brand aesthetic across all digital touch-points (conceptualize, create, expand on the visual identity, and update brand guidelines).

Designs, revises and updates marketing and advertising materials such as web and social ads, reports/infographics, videos, slides, website, blogs, brochures, and trade show displays according to sales, customer success, and marketing objectives.

Ability to create systems, using templates and software, that make asset creation as efficient as possible.

Ability to stay organized and utilize project & asset management systems, with accuracy and attention to detail.

Work collaboratively with other designers to ensure a consistent, integrated brand perception and user-experience.

Qualifications

5+ years of graphic design experience with solid understanding of brand identity systems and their application.

Strong online portfolio showing a range of work across print, digital, and presentation.

Proficient in Adobe CC tools; Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign in both print and digital output.

Proficient in at least one UX/UI tool (Figma is preferable).

Ability to work on multiple projects at once in a fast-paced environment with a strong sense of accountability and ownership.

Advanced knowledge of design principles including typography, composition, color schemes, imagery, illustrations etc.

Desirable

Previous experience in an SaaS environment.

Power user with project management software and other productivity tools in order to understand the pain points of our customers.

Extreme attention to detail, especially at a fast pace.

Collaborative attitude and the ability to take creative direction and criticism.

Bonus points if you have experience designing user experiences for enterprise software/services.



