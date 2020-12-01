(Remote) Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Glide is looking for an experienced Senior Product Designer who can execute and is excited to create software that helps fundamentally change how real estate is bought and sold. As a Senior Product Designer, you should be an independent thinker and able to turn loose requirements into solid ideas and iterate your way into a beautiful shippable product. You will work cross-functionally with Product Managers, engineers, researchers to understand requirements and provide thoughtful and creative experiences for the user.





Requirements

5+ years of experience in owning the design process in software design, visual design, or interaction design

Take broad, conceptual ideas and turn them into something useful and valuable for our users

Able to turn complex problems into simple, beautiful, experiences

Experience in building and shipping software

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Able to create a cohesive and consistent product experience, utilizing design patterns

Understand the balance between UX and beautiful UI / visual design

Has strategic product thinking and vision experience

Bonus if you have front-end experience





Location: Canada - Full remote