Senior Product Designer (UX/UI)

Job Details

At Domestika we are looking for a Senior Product Designer.

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer to help us improve Domestika user experience as part of our core Product team. The senior designer will have a chance to experience the end-to-end process of enhancing Domestika and give the best learning experience to our users.

As a senior team member, you will take the lead in designing and building exceptional experiences, and helping other teams make that happen.

You will also collaborate with our cross-functional teams, including designers, product managers, software engineers, and data scientists, to tackle complex challenges and craft intuitive experiences and new functionalities.

Domestika is one of the largest growing creative communities within the creative industry. It all started as a small but dynamic showcase of creative professionals, designed to help them connect and learn from each other. Years later, born from this core value, Domestika widened its reach by designing and producing online courses for all those who want to learn and improve professionally with the best teachers. The community has grown to more than 4 million people who are constantly curious and passionate about learning new skills.

What does a Senior Product Designer do at Domestika?

Lead the design process from the conceptualisation to the implementation, working together with other Designers, Product Managers, and Engineers.

Solve UX problems, such as usability or findability, using a creative approach.

Define consistent UI components and interfaces based on our guidelines.

Conduct user research or competitor analysis to solve design decisions and evaluate your designs.

Work with other designers synergistically to continually raise the bar for the product's design quality.

Define user flows, low and high-fidelity mockups, detailed interaction specs, and prototypes to communicate interaction and design effectively.

Requirements:

5+ years of experience as a UX/UI Designer.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

Fluency in Spanish.

A strong portfolio is a must.

Expertise with design tools and other prototyping tools.

Experience designing native apps, web, and other devices for e-commerce or e-learning products.

Experience working in agile delivering high-quality work consistently.

Experience leading product design projects.

Strong visual skills (use of typography, color, grid systems, etc).

Strong communication skills.

Motion graphics knowledge (Principle, After Effects) will be a plus.

What do we offer?

Working in one of the leading companies in the creative industry.

A creative, dynamic, exciting, collaborative, and multicultural team.

A fast-moving environment in which you can hone your skills, learn along with your colleagues, and grow professionally.

An honest salary according to your experience and profile.



