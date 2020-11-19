Job Details

﻿About WorkOS:

WorkOS is a developer platform that helps make apps enterprise-ready. We provide pre-built features and APIs for SSO/SAML, Audit Trail, Directory/SCIM sync, and more. WorkOS is a well-funded, fully distributed team with employees across US time zones.

About the role:

WorkOS is looking for a Product Designer who has experience designing complex interfaces. Ideally, you'll also have previous experience designing developers tools.

You’ll be responsible for discovering, defining and designing experiences that specifically attract and engage developers.

Successful candidates will approach design with systems thinking and be obsessed with developer experience. You’ll combine intuition with constant user feedback to make informed strategic decisions.

Responsibilities

Rapid iteration and prototyping of visual interfaces

Engage with users to identify points of friction that may be reduced by altering design workflows

Implement modern interaction and visual design elements (e.g. videos or interactive components)

Navigate technical challenges of creating complex tools for both developers and their Enterprise IT end-users

Work directly with engineers through the implementation process

Inspire new ideas through expert knowledge of other developer-focused products

Qualifications 🌟

4+ yrs industry experience in software interface design

Experience designing technical products or developer tools

Experience working closely with engineers

Proven user-centric design process

Experience working on small, nimble teams

Experience running quantitative and qualitative research, with usability testing, analysis, interviews and field studies

Self-disciplined and proactive about fulfilling design needs across product, website and other collateral

Highly proficient in modern interface design tools such as Figma

Bonus: experience in B2B enterprise SaaS

Benefits 💖

At WorkOS, we offer resources that emphasize personal and familial well-being. We offer healthcare coverage for you and your family, including medical, dental, and vision. We offer parental leave, paid-time off and flexible working arrangements.

Benefits include:

Competitive pay

Substantial equity grants

Healthcare insurance (Medical, Dental and Vision) for you and your family

401k matching

Wellness and fitness monthly allowances

Flex vacation policy

Autonomy and flexibility with remote work

Equal Opportunity Employer

WorkOS is an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity and inclusiveness. We will consider all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, nationality, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, religion, disability or age.