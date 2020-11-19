Product Designer
About WorkOS:
WorkOS is a developer platform that helps make apps enterprise-ready. We provide pre-built features and APIs for SSO/SAML, Audit Trail, Directory/SCIM sync, and more. WorkOS is a well-funded, fully distributed team with employees across US time zones.
About the role:
WorkOS is looking for a Product Designer who has experience designing complex interfaces. Ideally, you'll also have previous experience designing developers tools.
You’ll be responsible for discovering, defining and designing experiences that specifically attract and engage developers.
Successful candidates will approach design with systems thinking and be obsessed with developer experience. You’ll combine intuition with constant user feedback to make informed strategic decisions.
Responsibilities
- Rapid iteration and prototyping of visual interfaces
- Engage with users to identify points of friction that may be reduced by altering design workflows
- Implement modern interaction and visual design elements (e.g. videos or interactive components)
- Navigate technical challenges of creating complex tools for both developers and their Enterprise IT end-users
- Work directly with engineers through the implementation process
- Inspire new ideas through expert knowledge of other developer-focused products
Qualifications 🌟
- 4+ yrs industry experience in software interface design
- Experience designing technical products or developer tools
- Experience working closely with engineers
- Proven user-centric design process
- Experience working on small, nimble teams
- Experience running quantitative and qualitative research, with usability testing, analysis, interviews and field studies
- Self-disciplined and proactive about fulfilling design needs across product, website and other collateral
- Highly proficient in modern interface design tools such as Figma
- Bonus: experience in B2B enterprise SaaS
Benefits 💖
At WorkOS, we offer resources that emphasize personal and familial well-being. We offer healthcare coverage for you and your family, including medical, dental, and vision. We offer parental leave, paid-time off and flexible working arrangements.
Benefits include:
- Competitive pay
- Substantial equity grants
- Healthcare insurance (Medical, Dental and Vision) for you and your family
- 401k matching
- Wellness and fitness monthly allowances
- Flex vacation policy
- Autonomy and flexibility with remote work
Equal Opportunity Employer
WorkOS is an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity and inclusiveness. We will consider all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, nationality, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, religion, disability or age.