Greenlight is an Atlanta-based fintech company that makes a debit card for kids and companion apps for the family. We proudly serve more than 2 million parents and kids, with in-app tools for sending money, setting savings goals, monitoring balances, managing chores and automating allowance.

But that’s not all that we do. Here at Greenlight, we are on a mission to support parents and help every kid grow up to be financially healthy and happy. It’s no small task, but it’s the reason we leap out of bed every morning to come to work. Because creating a better, brighter future for kids depends on it.

Our Marketing Team is looking for a Senior Brand Designer to grow the Greenlight brand. This designer will collaborate with the creative team to concept and execute visual assets across all Greenlight channels and touchpoints related to brand, product marketing, customer acquisition and family engagement.





Who you are:

A skilled visual designer who can develop high-quality brand assets across online and offline marketing channels

Passionate about brand-building, design, and the digital world

A self-starter with a positive attitude, who is able to handle multiple projects under tight deadlines

Able to work independently, as a collaborator on a team, and in a mentorship role to designers

Able to brainstorm, concept, sketch, and then execute high-fidelity designs, delivering on a creative brief

Able to clearly communicate design concepts, verbally and visually

Able to give and receive constructive feedback

Motivated to work in a fast-paced environment

What you will be doing:

Work closely with the creative team to drive design solutions for product launches, customer acquisition, family engagement, social media campaigns, and more

Create unique, engaging visuals that perform on multiple platforms, including social media, email, blog, website, landing pages, paid media, out-of-home advertising and print collateral

Bring a high level of visual craft to build and refine the Greenlight brand, working to position the company as a leader in the marketplace

Mentor designers on the team to drive visual excellence across all brand touchpoints

Work collaboratively with digital marketing managers, content strategists, copywriters, designers, and cross-functional teams

Seek out interesting design opportunities to elevate our brand presence in the marketplace

What you should bring:

A Bachelor’s degree; preferably in Graphic Design or related visual communications field

6+ years experience at a creative agency or in-house at a design-led company, with previous design mentorship/leadership experience

A dynamic portfolio showing strong skills in all aspects of design (layout, typography, color, illustration, imagery, storytelling, brand systems) with a refined and modern aesthetic

A strong grasp on contemporary design aesthetics, digital design trends, and emerging technologies

Advanced skills in Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop. Proficiency in Figma

Motion design or prototyping skills (After Effects, Premiere Pro, Principle) are nice to have but not required.





Who we are:

In late 2020, Greenlight was valued at $1.2B, backed by leading venture capitalists and institutional investors. Now, it takes a special kind of person to join a never-been-done-before mission like ours. We need people who love working with each other because they know it makes us stronger, people who look to others and ask, “How can I help?” and then “How can we make this even better?” If you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and help parents raise a generation of financially-smart kids, apply to join our team today.

