Creative Design Director
What the Creative Role Requires
Our Creative team vision is to build an incredible array of experienced, fearless, smart visionaries, capable in all media and technologies, and united by a common goal: to build brands that solve a human need. It requires hard work, a healthy dose of imagination, and a passion for craft to make work that stands out in the world. Let's have fun doing it.
Role Description and Expectations
The Creative Design Director is responsible for generating ideas, creating concepts for design and layout materials, right from the draft stage through to finished product; working closely with Developers and Client teams to ensure adherence to client’s marketing strategies and objectives within specified deadlines. They will also supervise the work of Graphic Designers on their projects. In this role, the Creative Design Director must have a solid understanding of BuddyBoss product, departmental procedures such as publishing apps, WordPress platform as well as other internal procedures and solutions practiced by our creative craft.
Key Accountabilities
- Demonstrates a strategic and tactical design approach to build mockups and design ideas, to develop effective marketing solutions, reflecting the clients’ objectives
- Understands the target audience and adjusts creative direction as required
- Contributes innovative ideas appropriate to the client’s marketing strategy that challenge the status quo
- Able to defend strengths of existing concepts while remaining open to input and further explorations
- Proactively anticipates and solves creative problems
- Directs designers, and production staff to ensure proper production of campaign elements
- Presents concepts and creative work in an organized, professional, and effective style to clients, properly preparing for all client presentations
- Works on multiple projects simultaneously and delivers on client expectations and meets objectives consistently
- Monitors work and progress by supervising the work of Graphic Designers and providing support as needed
- Understands how budgets and schedules are developed and how this links to business and performance
- Coordinates with Product teams to identify and obtain information needed to carry out assignments
- Develops and seeks cross discipline learning from colleagues and vendors to ensure highest quality product within specified deadlines
- Keeps up to date on industry trends and shares knowledge with internal teams
Key Skills:
- Knowledge of WordPress Platform and ability to speak to its Web and Mobile solutions
- Must be able to demonstrate effective oral and written communications skills
- Strong interpersonal and collaboration skills
- Exhibits decisive problem solving ability
- Ability to work well within a team setting
- Working knowledge of product challenges in relation to overall market
- Computer proficiency; solid knowledge of word text programs
Education
- Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising/Visual Communications, Graphic Design or related discipline preferred
Experience
- 10+ years of experience
- Experience working in a digital agency, marketing agency or design studio preferred
When Applying
Please include a link to a portfolio. The more samples we can look at the better we’ll know about what you are capable of 🙂