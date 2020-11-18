Job Details

What the Creative Role Requires

Our Creative team vision is to build an incredible array of experienced, fearless, smart visionaries, capable in all media and technologies, and united by a common goal: to build brands that solve a human need. It requires hard work, a healthy dose of imagination, and a passion for craft to make work that stands out in the world. Let's have fun doing it.

Role Description and Expectations

The Creative Design Director is responsible for generating ideas, creating concepts for design and layout materials, right from the draft stage through to finished product; working closely with Developers and Client teams to ensure adherence to client’s marketing strategies and objectives within specified deadlines. They will also supervise the work of Graphic Designers on their projects. In this role, the Creative Design Director must have a solid understanding of BuddyBoss product, departmental procedures such as publishing apps, WordPress platform as well as other internal procedures and solutions practiced by our creative craft.

Key Accountabilities

Demonstrates a strategic and tactical design approach to build mockups and design ideas, to develop effective marketing solutions, reflecting the clients’ objectives

Understands the target audience and adjusts creative direction as required

Contributes innovative ideas appropriate to the client’s marketing strategy that challenge the status quo

Able to defend strengths of existing concepts while remaining open to input and further explorations

Proactively anticipates and solves creative problems

Directs designers, and production staff to ensure proper production of campaign elements

Presents concepts and creative work in an organized, professional, and effective style to clients, properly preparing for all client presentations

Works on multiple projects simultaneously and delivers on client expectations and meets objectives consistently

Monitors work and progress by supervising the work of Graphic Designers and providing support as needed

Understands how budgets and schedules are developed and how this links to business and performance

Coordinates with Product teams to identify and obtain information needed to carry out assignments

Develops and seeks cross discipline learning from colleagues and vendors to ensure highest quality product within specified deadlines

Keeps up to date on industry trends and shares knowledge with internal teams

Key Skills:

Knowledge of WordPress Platform and ability to speak to its Web and Mobile solutions

Must be able to demonstrate effective oral and written communications skills

Strong interpersonal and collaboration skills

Exhibits decisive problem solving ability

Ability to work well within a team setting

Working knowledge of product challenges in relation to overall market

Computer proficiency; solid knowledge of word text programs

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising/Visual Communications, Graphic Design or related discipline preferred

Experience

10+ years of experience

Experience working in a digital agency, marketing agency or design studio preferred

When Applying

Please include a link to a portfolio. The more samples we can look at the better we’ll know about what you are capable of 🙂