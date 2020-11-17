Job Details

Overview

ReCharge is looking for a Lead Web Developer to join our Marketing Team as we evolve our brand, and turn our website into a powerful acquisition channel. We need a developer who has led the execution of beautiful and functional web experiences with great design, engaging transitions, seamless interactions and clean code. This role will report to the Creative Director and work closely with the rest of the Creative Team, Marketing Operations, and Digital Acquisition to define and build experiences that communicate and convert. The ideal candidate must be able to build a website from the ground up using advanced programming concepts while adhering to the latest trends in web technologies.

What You’ll Do

Live by and champion our values: #day-one, #ownership, #empathy, #humility.

Write and maintain clean iterative and reusable front-end code as we redesign and scale the site.

Assist in creating a site roadmap, from big picture strategy to actively triaging and fixing bugs

Constantly review and evaluate the usability of the site and provide guidance on best practices.

Provide forward thinking technical insight that minimizes downtime and errors.

Lead and mentor junior developers

Participate in design reviews and guide designers to ensure the technical feasibility of their concepts, as well as contribute to creative innovation

Create mobile first, responsive, scalable, flexible, accessible, and interactive digital experiences

What You’ll Bring

Typically, 5+ years of relevant development experience, ideally in high-growth environments

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (requirements, design, development, QA, deployment, and maintenance)

Experience with Wordpress, WPEngine or similar CMS

Expertise in writing front end code using JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, and other related UI technologies a must

Strong examples that demonstrates your skills and experience

Experience building reusable code, libraries and component-based development

Understanding of SVG, web components, CSS/SVG animations, etc.

Strong understanding of SEO optimization

Working knowledge of collaborative integrative design tools such as Figma a plus

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or equivalent related experience



