Product Designer – Virtual - PeopleReady

Do you love creating great intuitive user experiences for new enterprise applications?

Would you like to join a new team and impact design for our new products?

Are you an excellent visual designer and you also love to create experiences that are user friendly?

PeopleReady has recently created a new team to develop B2B and B2C products to support our national network of staffing branches. We take pride in the fact that we put people to work every day—help us create tools to support that mission!

As a Senior Product Designer at PeopleReady, you will help drive the vision, strategy, and execution of our products by directly influencing and contributing to product and design decisions. You will focus on a core area of our products, collaborate in cross-functional teams, and own design decisions from end-to-end. You will be joining a small team of product designers and report to the Director of Product Design, on an all-remote team.

We are looking for:

Expertise across product design (User Research, UX, and UI) for b2b and b2c services and applications with multiple user touchpoints on different platforms and devices. Experience designing for Staffing, Recruitment, HR, or the Gig Economy a major plus.

Experience in an agile environment, collaborating with product managers, TPOs, and development teams who build iteratively

Tangible experience in user research, discovery, strategy, mockups, writing stories and QAing work for release

Ability to prioritize, reduce scope, and deal with complexity

Experience with design thinking and workshops major plus

Proficient in Figma

Experience with Miro, Aha, Jira, and Pendo a plus

Can help implement process and workflow improvements

Organized, excellent communication skills

An awesome, impressive portfolio that shows strong visual design skills and multiple real-world product design samples

Involved in design community and current trends/news

At least 3-5 years experience designing real products

This is a full time corporate position that provides full benefit package.

To Apply – please follow this link:https://ehnn.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_1/job/105591/?utm_medium=jobshare

PLEASE NOTE: Must reside in US and be able to work for any employer without sponsorship

Please feel free to reach out to our Talent Partner if you have any questions!

Jana Bergman, Talent Partner PeopleReady Corporate jbergman@peopleready,com

We believe in hiring passionate, always learning, diverse professionals to work in our Corporate teams. We enjoy working together in a fun, collaborative environment, challenging each other to take risks and learn from mistakes. Bring your passion; share your existing skillset with us and improve while contributing to our awesome culture and working alongside an outstanding group of people. #IAMREADY – are you?

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other characteristic protected by law.

This is a remote position that may be performed anywhere except the state of Colorado.”