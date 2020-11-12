Landing Page Designer & Optimizer
Pearmill is a young agency structured to excel at digital performance marketing. We're a diverse group of designers, marketers, and engineers working together to help grow some of the most iconic startups in the world.
Our goal is to shift advertising towards a more trustworthy industry by producing beautiful, honest, and high-performing ads.
What you'll do as Landing Page Designer & Optimizer:
- You will be designing landing pages for our clients using Figma or other collaborative design tools.
- You'll design and run experiments to increase landing page conversion rates.
- You will be implementing designed landing pages in tools like Webflow and Unbounce.
- You will be in charge of increasing conversion rates on landing pages, and giving our clients advice on their onboarding flows.
- You will identify and prioritize key optimizations we can make across our different clients for better conversion.
- You will have an ongoing awareness of the best practices involved in creating performant landing pages for paid traffic.
- You will work with the team to implement conversion optimizations and build a feedback loop that improves the strategy over time.
- You will work with the partners to build a Conversion Rate Optimization vision that outlines the principles of the craft inside our company.
What you'll need to succeed:
- Proficient in using design tools like Figma, Sketch, Illustrator, etc. to be able to design landing pages.
- Proficient (or willing to learn) landing page creation tools like Webflow or Unbounce.
- Knowledge of conversion rate optimization techniques.
- A curiosity for design trends and their relevance to people's behavior
- Ability to effectively communicate high-level thoughts, and tactical tasks in both writing and meetings.
- Proactivity and ownership of improving the performance of landing pages for our clients.
- Be a pleasure to work with :)
What you'll find here:
- Competitive salary based on experience level.
- Great Remote Culture
- Tight-knit, loving team.
- Distributed, remote, and global culture. We have people in New York, Kiev, St Petersburg, Moscow, Norway, Macedonia, Florida, and soon: where you live!