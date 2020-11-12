Job Details

Pearmill is a young agency structured to excel at digital performance marketing. We're a diverse group of designers, marketers, and engineers working together to help grow some of the most iconic startups in the world.

Our goal is to shift advertising towards a more trustworthy industry by producing beautiful, honest, and high-performing ads.

What you'll do as Landing Page Designer & Optimizer:

You will be designing landing pages for our clients using Figma or other collaborative design tools.

You'll design and run experiments to increase landing page conversion rates.

You will be implementing designed landing pages in tools like Webflow and Unbounce.

You will be in charge of increasing conversion rates on landing pages, and giving our clients advice on their onboarding flows.

You will identify and prioritize key optimizations we can make across our different clients for better conversion.

You will have an ongoing awareness of the best practices involved in creating performant landing pages for paid traffic.

You will work with the team to implement conversion optimizations and build a feedback loop that improves the strategy over time.

You will work with the partners to build a Conversion Rate Optimization vision that outlines the principles of the craft inside our company.





What you'll need to succeed:

Proficient in using design tools like Figma, Sketch, Illustrator, etc. to be able to design landing pages.

Proficient (or willing to learn) landing page creation tools like Webflow or Unbounce.

Knowledge of conversion rate optimization techniques.

A curiosity for design trends and their relevance to people's behavior

Ability to effectively communicate high-level thoughts, and tactical tasks in both writing and meetings.

Proactivity and ownership of improving the performance of landing pages for our clients.

Be a pleasure to work with :)





What you'll find here: