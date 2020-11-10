Sr. UX/UI/Visual Designer - (Remote)

Job Details

This is a permanent remote (work-from-home) or in-office position, your choice, even after COVID19 is resolved.

We are working to be the best in the world at the business we are in. Our purpose is to be the easiest to use and most loved provider of heating and cooling products for everyday homeowners.

Join our vibrant and growing ecommerce company as a full-time senior UX/UI designer leading an array of exciting design initiatives. Join us as we overhaul our brand and online customer experience, taking it from acceptable to extraordinary. Customers love our brand of Blueridge HVAC equipment and we are now investing to wow more homeowners nationally. This includes launching a new mobile-responsive website, a first-of-its-kind shopping experience and other digital initiatives for growth. Use the full scope of your unique abilities to create software products, web interfaces and digital experiences that are delightfully beautiful, and so easy to use they're practically fun.

Sounds like your kind of opportunity? Go straight to Apply. Let’s talk

REQUIREMENTS

Passionate and skilled in:

UI/UX Design

Interactive Prototyping

Branding & Marketing Design

Personality:

Results-oriented

Positive, optimistic and friendly

BENEFITS

Group Healthcare, Health Savings Account

401k retirement plan

Paid vacation and paid holidays

Commuter benefits

Challenging and fulfilling work in a positive, optimistic results-oriented work environment

Competitive wages and a monthly gain-sharing bonus based on revenue growth

Paid educational and professional development training

Work-from-home (remote) or in-office position, your choice, even after COVID19 is resolved

Attractive and comfortable loft office with large windows and lots of natural light

Office: Coffee and snacks for energy, open beer tap in afternoons, nap rooms to revitalize

About Us

We are future-minded innovators working to provide intelligent heating and cooling solutions to everyday homeowners in a way that's so easy for them it's almost fun. Starting in 2002, we were the first ecommerce company to sell HVAC equipment to homeowners online and by phone. We sell and ship HVAC equipment directly to homeowners in the US, and have served hundreds of thousands of happy customers. We are growing quickly, and are hiring new team members to keep up with the exciting growth.

Our desire is to create great experiences for our customers, vendors and employees. At Alpine, everyone wins. Our employees love our positive and supportive culture, beautiful sunny office, great benefits and friendly team. We help our employees develop their careers and do the work that best suits their talents and interests.

We are innovative! Check out a list of industry firsts pioneered here at Alpine:

2002 - first ever ecommerce HVAC store

2003 - first HVAC online shopping configurator

2004 - first national HVAC referral network of installing contractors

2005 - first of its kind automated performance based pay system for phone sales

2011 - first and only online HVAC operating cost calculator

2013 - first and only HVAC photo-to-quote app

2014 - filed patent for a better way to assist customers with sales and service needs

2015 - first eCommerce bundling of local services + products: EasyHVAC.com

Learn more about working with us and view all open positions at: www.alpinehomeair.com/careers/