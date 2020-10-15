Job Details

FULL TIME / NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA

ABOUT BREAK THE FLOOR

Break The Floor Productions is one of the world's preeminent dance entertainment companies, encompassing touring theatrical productions, dance workshops, photo and video production, corporate events and apparel. With a broad range of business prospects and a reach of over 300,000+ dancers annually, Break The Floor Productions is largely responsible for the transformation of dance entertainment.

DESCRIPTION

Break The Floor is looking for a Web Designer who can design and code! You, The Web Designer, will work full-time in-house at our beautiful office in North Hollywood alongside the rest of the Design Team. You will work independently on smaller projects but collaboratively on our much larger projects under the direction of the Art Director. Problem solving and self-growth is a big part of your job here, and at the end of the day, you will be proud of the progress that you make.

ABOUT THE DESIGN TEAM

Here at Break The Floor, we love the next best thing. Innovation, creativity and personal growth are the core pillars of our design team and we are looking for a Web Designer to join us! As Break The Floor designers, our job is to consistently elevate the look of the company and set the standard for the rest of the industry. We leave our egos at the door, thrive to maintain a great company culture, and believe an outstanding community is key––we succeed and fail as a team.

MUST HAVES

Photoshop fluency

Thorough knowledge of HTML, CSS and frameworks (Bootstrap, Foundation, Tailwind)

Proficient in mobile-first design

Functional knowledge of Javascript and jQuery. Get it? Function!

2-5 years of professional in-house experience…

… Or freelance experience with a killer portfolio, but not in a literal sense, please

Great attitude! We like awesome people that play well with others

Attention to detail

NICE-TO-HAVES

Experience in Sketch, XD or Figma

Experience with JS frameworks and Libraries (React, Vue, GSAP, AnimeJS)

Experience with Email frameworks (Foundation for email, MJML)

Dance/ Entertainment industry background is a plus but not required

BENEFITS

A fresh & exciting office space that encourages creativity! Our 20,000 sq. ft office also includes an outdoor courtyard and game room.

Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance Package

401k with generous employer match

2+ weeks of vacation days; increase after your first 2 years

Hungry? We got you! Coffee and snacks at the office

INTERESTED?

We are excited to see what you can do. If you think we will be a good fit, please submit your resume, portfolio (PDF or URL), salary requirements, and a little bit about why you would be a good addition to the team to techjobs@breakthefloor.com with the subject line: Web Designer.