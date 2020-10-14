Senior Designer

Job Details

SUMMARY: The ideal candidate will be responsible for leading and overseeing all sales support functions related to Estimating and Inside Sales activities from qualifying bids all the way through to ensuring Change Orders and EWO’s are created and processed in a timely fashion.

COMPANY VALUES:

Safety – Observe and follow safety and security procedures designed to ensure the safety of our employees.

High Performance – Consistently perform at a high level and with a sense of urgency.

Integrity & Honesty – Demonstrate and enforce full compliance with rules, regulations, and standards in a candid, truthful, and ethical manner.

Focus – Stays on task to achieve goals and objectives even during difficult and stressful situations.

Teamwork – Cooperatively works with team members to solve problems, identify waste, and meet organizational goals.

POSITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Qualifies desirable projects for potential truss, TRO, wall panel, ewp and hardware bids and communicates recommendations to Salesman

Assigns and prioritizes preparation of estimates used for planning, organizing and scheduling work to meet deadlines

Analyzes plans and estimating documents to identify opportunities for performance improvement/ value engineering to increase both our competitiveness and project margins (BOD & BOE)

Develops innovative means and methods for the timely completion of estimates

Reviews soon to be negotiated bids (Proposal – Job Book) for accuracy and scope

Coordinates Pre‐ and Post‐Estimate meetings with sales as needed

Complies with evolving sales strategies as directed by Operations Manager

Maintains applicable bid files, correspondence, etc. in an organized and accurate manner that adheres to company standards

Acts as liaison between sales, design, production and administrative (invoicing)

Understands and oversees Order Entry process for initial OEs, ROEs and BBU breakdown

Assigns Contract and PO reviews including Plan Notes & Specs

Coordinates & participates in pre‐design meetings on behalf of Sales/ Estimating as needed

Facilitates/ schedules plan reviews on SOLD projects for early RFI opportunities & follows up on RFI’s

Identifies, evaluates and processes Change Order opportunities as plan revisions for each project are made available

Oversees EWO process regarding investigations, determining root causes, proper coding, timely processing and follow up

Ensures that design submittal approvals are monitored and tracked for timely retrieval

Helps expedite/resolve issues requiring truss repairs

Assigns, schedules, performs occasional field visits to solve framing issues

Conducts BOD/ BOE analyses as required to identify causes of variances

Performs other job‐related duties or special projects as assigned

REQUIREMENTS:

COMPETENCIES, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Good verbal and written communication skills

Good customer service

Information management; organizing and planning

Knowledge of computers and relevant software applications, primarily Microsoft Office

Knowledge of wood species, treatments, dimensions, lengths, board footage, square footage, and linear footage

Understands code requirements and loading conditions

Ability to work with mathematical concepts such as probability and fundamentals of plane and solid geometry and trigonometry while applying concepts such as fractions, percentages, ratios, and proportions to practical situations

EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE:

Associate degree or equivalent from two (2) year college or technical school; or three (3) to five (5) years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience in the multifamily construction industry

Experience working with cross‐functional teams to achieve the organization’s goals through sharing best practices, understanding other's workstream and aligning on priorities

Working knowledge of MiTek/Alpine roof & floor truss design software, and applicable wall panel design/engineering software.

Knowledge of field requirements and truss materials

Ability to read blueprints and visualize details in three dimensions

Working knowledge of AutoCAD programs.

The ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from internal and external customers whose first language is English



