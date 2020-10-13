Job Details

Kompleks Creative is searching for a full-time, creative, problem solving graphic designer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated experience and knowledge with branding, logo design, print design and web design.

An understanding of composition, color theory, advanced typography and information design is required. This individual should express a passion for design and a career within the discipline.

Kompleks Creative is a creative agency with a love for typography, composition and color. We are looking for candidates with portfolios that demonstrate an expertise and passion for these elements. An online portfolio with examples of branding and interactive web design work is required for consideration.

Please note: This position is temporarily remote. The applicant will be expected to work in the Durham, NC studio once it's safe to do so.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Conceptual design for print, branding and web design projects

Creation of assets for mobile UI/UX

Generate proofs, wireframes and mock ups based on job requirements

Driving projects from concept to completion

Design of advertising, editorial and social media assets

Information and infographic design

Branding and logo design

Editorial design, newsletters and other publications

Ability to collaborate with other creatives

Able to clearly communicate and understand design objectives

Ability to clearly critique and receive critique on designs

Knowledge of current and past design and art trends and thought leadership

QUALIFICATIONS

3 – 5 years as a graphic designer, user experience designer or similar role

Bachelor’s degree in related field

Advanced Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign

Strong typography skills

Proficiency in digital retouching, color-correcting, compositing and finishing

Demonstrated experience in designing for the web

Experience with Digital Asset Management workflows

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills

Strong communication skills – verbal, written and presentation

Highly organized, detail-oriented and quality-conscious

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, independent, collaborative team setting

Ability to move between styles and industries – examples include entertainment, healthcare, education and retail

Self-starter who will bring original ideas and fresh approaches to each project







