Graphic Designer
Kompleks Creative is searching for a full-time, creative, problem solving graphic designer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated experience and knowledge with branding, logo design, print design and web design.
An understanding of composition, color theory, advanced typography and information design is required. This individual should express a passion for design and a career within the discipline.
Kompleks Creative is a creative agency with a love for typography, composition and color. We are looking for candidates with portfolios that demonstrate an expertise and passion for these elements. An online portfolio with examples of branding and interactive web design work is required for consideration.
Please note: This position is temporarily remote. The applicant will be expected to work in the Durham, NC studio once it's safe to do so.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Conceptual design for print, branding and web design projects
- Creation of assets for mobile UI/UX
- Generate proofs, wireframes and mock ups based on job requirements
- Driving projects from concept to completion
- Design of advertising, editorial and social media assets
- Information and infographic design
- Branding and logo design
- Editorial design, newsletters and other publications
- Ability to collaborate with other creatives
- Able to clearly communicate and understand design objectives
- Ability to clearly critique and receive critique on designs
- Knowledge of current and past design and art trends and thought leadership
QUALIFICATIONS
- 3 – 5 years as a graphic designer, user experience designer or similar role
- Bachelor’s degree in related field
- Advanced Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign
- Strong typography skills
- Proficiency in digital retouching, color-correcting, compositing and finishing
- Demonstrated experience in designing for the web
- Experience with Digital Asset Management workflows
- Strong attention to detail and organizational skills
- Strong communication skills – verbal, written and presentation
- Highly organized, detail-oriented and quality-conscious
- Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, independent, collaborative team setting
- Ability to move between styles and industries – examples include entertainment, healthcare, education and retail
- Self-starter who will bring original ideas and fresh approaches to each project