The role…

We’re looking for an incredible person with superpowers to work in parallel with our other Creative Directors. Each Creative Director works independently from one another although they collaborate and help each other all the time.

As a Creative Director at big fish your role will be to lead a project from initial consultation through to final execution. We are looking for someone who will bring years of experience, flair and creativity to the party to continue the great work we’ve been doing over the last 24 years. We like to work in small teams where everyone is responsible and accountable for doing the work. So, when it comes to managing people, your sleeves will need to be as rolled up as theirs and your Sharpie will need to be the sharpest in the box!

You…

If you call yourself a creative that’s probably a good start. However, if you’ve actually delivered some successful brand transformations over your career then you’re almost home and dry. We’re looking for unicorns, someone who really knows what it’s like to sit in front of a suspicious, and occasionally cynical, client and who can convince them to do the right thing. You will have plenty of success stories to tell from your days as a designer, art director and general creative guru. You'll probably be a bit of a nutter in some shape or form and will undoubtedly be happiest presenting and post-rationalising the work you do.

What would we need from you on a daily basis?

You’d be meeting clients and prospective clients to discuss and identify their problems. You’d be working closely with the design and words teams on coming up with solutions. You’d be running around before presentations ensuring the work is world class. You’d be presenting work to clients and ensuring they understand why it’s right for them. We work with entrepreneurs as well as established brands so you’d be dealing with a range of different levels of experience, which can be challenging. You’ll also need to work collaboratively with your colleagues and keep them motivated through the agony and ecstasy of creating extraordinary work.

We’d need you to plan and attend meetings with senior client teams, and to help facilitate creative workshops with bags of energy and creative savoir-faire! There’s a serious commercial responsibility to deliver everything we do effectively, creatively and enjoyably. Our reputation is built on creating commercial successes by being single-mindedly creative and not simply giving clients what they ask for!

Must haves…

• Hands on experience in branding, packaging and communication

• Experience working on international clients

• Strong strategic creative thinking

• You must be able to communicate your ideas live

How much?

We believe in paying people properly. That’s why we choose not to publish salaries. Instead, we ask you what you’d like to be paid and if we can afford you we say yes. (That’s presuming you like us of course!).

If you can tick all these boxes (and more), please apply online here >