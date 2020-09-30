Job Details

Title: Senior Product Designer | Responsive Web (Mobile-first)

Location: This is a fully remote position. If you are located near one of our rewardStyle offices, come have a coffee when you want to socialize!

Full-time Role: (Benefits, 401K etc.)

Job Purpose: We are looking for a talented Senior Product Designer to join our team. You will be a member of a cross-functional design, product, and engineering team as well as the larger Product Design & Creative team.

The ideal candidate for this role will be a design lead capable of guiding design decisions across the Product, Design, and Engineering organizations that support our users, business, and underlying technology. You’ll create scalable design solutions for responsive web applications. Achieving this goal requires close collaboration with business leaders and stakeholders throughout the organization from conception to smooth roll-outs. Most of all, you’ll be part of a tight-knit team that enjoys solving big problems together.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Work through design problems from beginning to end, translating research insights into ideas that form disruptive new products and features, sketching and prototyping these ideas to quickly assess market viability, and designing detailed interaction behaviors that bring delight to users

Act as a cross-functional design lead within the Product Design & Creative team, collaborating with other designers to evolve and refine our design system, and ensure visual cohesion and engineering efficiency across all user touch-points

Proactive in leading improvements in design standards, processes, tools, and team culture to support a continuous improvement approach

Design and prototype elegant, scalable solutions for web that meet user needs and help grow our global business

Work within brand guidelines to create experiences that reinforce our brand’s style and voice

Plan and run usability tests and qualitative user interviews to understand user needs

Embrace data, quantitative user research, and A/B testing to help inform design decisions

Develop and maintain detailed user-interface documentation, working closely with engineers to see your design through to deployment

Serve as the voice of the customer and act as a customer experience advocate when considering design decisions that will affect both our users and our business

Enjoys working closely with product managers, engineers, and stakeholders and able to communicate design decisions that lead to high business impact

Passionate about mentorship to other members of the design team

Skills and Requirements