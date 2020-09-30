Senior Product Designer | Responsive Web
Title: Senior Product Designer | Responsive Web (Mobile-first)
Location: This is a fully remote position. If you are located near one of our rewardStyle offices, come have a coffee when you want to socialize!
Full-time Role: (Benefits, 401K etc.)
Job Purpose: We are looking for a talented Senior Product Designer to join our team. You will be a member of a cross-functional design, product, and engineering team as well as the larger Product Design & Creative team.
The ideal candidate for this role will be a design lead capable of guiding design decisions across the Product, Design, and Engineering organizations that support our users, business, and underlying technology. You’ll create scalable design solutions for responsive web applications. Achieving this goal requires close collaboration with business leaders and stakeholders throughout the organization from conception to smooth roll-outs. Most of all, you’ll be part of a tight-knit team that enjoys solving big problems together.
Tasks and Responsibilities
- Work through design problems from beginning to end, translating research insights into ideas that form disruptive new products and features, sketching and prototyping these ideas to quickly assess market viability, and designing detailed interaction behaviors that bring delight to users
- Act as a cross-functional design lead within the Product Design & Creative team, collaborating with other designers to evolve and refine our design system, and ensure visual cohesion and engineering efficiency across all user touch-points
- Proactive in leading improvements in design standards, processes, tools, and team culture to support a continuous improvement approach
- Design and prototype elegant, scalable solutions for web that meet user needs and help grow our global business
- Work within brand guidelines to create experiences that reinforce our brand’s style and voice
- Plan and run usability tests and qualitative user interviews to understand user needs
- Embrace data, quantitative user research, and A/B testing to help inform design decisions
- Develop and maintain detailed user-interface documentation, working closely with engineers to see your design through to deployment
- Serve as the voice of the customer and act as a customer experience advocate when considering design decisions that will affect both our users and our business
- Enjoys working closely with product managers, engineers, and stakeholders and able to communicate design decisions that lead to high business impact
- Passionate about mentorship to other members of the design team
Skills and Requirements
- 5+ years of experience designing digital products, ideally web applications for mobile and desktop (while being able to present a rich portfolio of past projects to demonstrate your passion and knowledge about mobile apps or sites)
- Degree in Visual Design, Interaction Design, Industrial Design, Motion, Architecture, Urban Planning, Graphic Design, HCI, or related field of study (or work experience in lieu of degree)
- Amazing portfolio of design work outlining both process and final design solutions
- A strong command of contemporary design tools including Figma, Sketch, and Adobe Suite.
- Experience with user research such as surveys, interviews, and usability testing
- Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
- Background in designing for mobile-first platforms
- Understanding of design systems and patterns, while also staying aware of technological feasibility
- Embraces the design thinking process to solve problems
- A solid design foundation and aesthetic delivering designs/documents that are simple, informative, and filled with craftsmanship and strong attention of detail
- Ability to juggle multiple projects and priorities and effectively deliver in a fast-paced, dynamic agile environment
- Respectful when challenging assumptions and give and receive feedback with equal grace
- Estimate work, commit and deliver on deadlines and are vocal when risk arises
- Team player that enjoys collaborating cross functionally and working with a great group of designers, who genuinely care about design and each other
- Previous experience in marketplace, fashion or transactional verticals a plus