Senior Product Designer, Mobile Apps

Job Details

Title: Senior Product Designer

Location: This is a fully remote position. If you are located near one of our rewardStyle, come have a coffee when you want to socialize!

Full-time Role: (Benefits, 401K etc.)

About rewardStyle: Influencer marketing is a rapidly growing space at the intersection of social media, advertising, and eCommerce. As the creator of this space, we offer the world's premier lifestyle influencers the ability to start their own business. Our technology platform empowers lifestyle influencers with the tools, strategies, and support they need. We ran more than $1B of retail sales through the rewardStyle platform in 2018.

Job Purpose: We are looking for a talented Senior Product Designer to join our team. You will be a member of a cross-functional design, product, and engineering team as well as the larger Product Design & Creative team.

The ideal candidate for this role will be a design lead capable of guiding design decisions across the Product, Design, and Engineering organizations that support our users, business, and underlying technology. You’ll create scalable design solutions across platforms, from iOS to Android to responsive web applications. Achieving this goal requires close collaboration with business leaders and stakeholders throughout the organization from conception to smooth roll-outs. Most of all, you’ll be part of a tight-knit team that enjoys solving big problems together.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Work through design problems from beginning to end, translating research insights into ideas that form disruptive new products and features, sketching and prototyping these ideas to quickly assess market viability, and designing detailed interaction behaviors that bring delight to users

Act as a cross-functional design lead within the Product Design & Creative team, collaborating with other designers to evolve and refine our design system, and ensure visual cohesion and engineering efficiency across all user touch-points

Proactive in leading improvements in design standards, processes, tools, and team culture to support a continuous improvement approach

Design and prototype elegant, scalable solutions for web and mobile apps that meet user needs and help grow our global business

Work within brand guidelines to create experiences that reinforce our brand’s style and voice

Plan and run usability tests and qualitative user interviews to understand user needs

Embrace data, quantitative user research, and A/B testing to help inform design decisions

Develop and maintain detailed user-interface documentation, working closely with engineers to see your design through to deployment

Serve as the voice of the customer and act as a customer experience advocate when considering design decisions that will affect both our users and our business

Enjoys working closely with product managers, engineers, and stakeholders and able to communicate design decisions that lead to high business impact

Passionate about mentorship to other members of the design team

Skills and Requirements

5+ years of experience designing digital products, ideally applications for iOS and Android (while being able to present a rich portfolio of past projects to demonstrate your passion and knowledge about mobile apps)

Degree in VIsual Design, Interaction Design, Industrial Design, Motion, Architecture, Urban Planning, Graphic Design, HCI, or related field of study (or work experience in lieu of degree)

Amazing portfolio of design work outlining both process and final design solutions

A strong command of contemporary design tools including Sketch and Invision

Experience with user research such as surveys, interviews, and usability testing

Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

Background in designing for mobile-first platforms

Understanding of design systems and patterns, while also staying aware of technological feasibility

Embraces the design thinking process to solve problems

A solid design foundation and aesthetic delivering designs/documents that are simple, informative, and filled with craftsmanship and strong attention of detail

Ability to juggle multiple projects and priorities and effectively deliver in a fast-paced, dynamic agile environment

Respectful when challenging assumptions and give and receive feedback with equal grace

Estimate work, commit and deliver on deadlines and are vocal when risk arises

Team player that enjoys collaborating cross functionally and working with a great group of designers, who genuinely care about design and each other

Previous experience in fashion or transactional verticals a plus

_________________

rewardStyle is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We are not offering sponsorships opportunities at this time for persons requiring employment visas, such as an H-1B; authorization to work in the U.S. is a precondition of employment.

Any unsolicited resumes/candidate profiles submitted through our website or to personal email accounts of employees of rewardStyle are considered property of rewardStyle and are not subject to payment of agency fees.