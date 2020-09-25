Senior Product Designer (Remote)

Job Details

At Automattic, we believe in making the web a better place. We’re the people behind WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Tumblr, Simplenote, WordPress VIP, and more, and we’re looking for seasoned Product Designers to keep the web free and open with us.

You’ll join a diverse design team and work closely with engineers, marketers, and customer support from around the world in a fully remote company to create products that make online publishing and commerce accessible to everyone.

What you’ll do

Design exceptional products from start to finish, participating in all phases of design, from definition to development and optimization.

Iterate actively with prototypes at all levels of design fidelity, informed by user research, market trends, and business goals.

Communicate and share often in written, verbal, and visual forms to create alignment and move the work towards implementation.

Collaborate regularly with engineers to ship high-quality experiences.

Contribute to both Automattic products and the larger open source and design communities.

What we are looking for

A keenness for identifying user needs, defining clear solutions, and delivering those through detailed design.

The flexibility to design in low and high fidelity and choose the most efficient and responsible process for the job at hand.

The ability to integrate feedback, validate, and iterate on our products while being mindful of our customers, contributors, and insights gleaned by our support teams.

The ability to connect business strategies, available technologies, and design solutions to deliver best-in-class user experiences.

Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills — you’ll be collaborating with others and presenting your work regularly.

A proficiency in design and prototyping tools and familiarity with development.

A genuine interest and familiarity with some of our products and the open source community.

Familiarity with remote work (or excitement to try it!).

How we work

We’re a global, distributed workforce in over 70 countries. We value open source, prioritize transparent communication, believe that good ideas can (and do) come from anywhere, so we encourage Automatticians to work together across positions and roles. Together we create, develop, and care for a collection of digital products and services that are committed to democratizing publishing and commerce.

We’re kind to each other and our users – we strive to build a positive, supportive, and inclusive culture of cohesive teams focused on delivering value to our customers.

We have no set hours, or expectation that you’re online from 9 to 5. You create a schedule that allows you to get your best work done.

We travel sometimes to meet up and work together.*

We welcome collaboration, and you can be involved in any discussion across our many communication channels. Here’s more about what we expect from ourselves.

*REGARDING COVID-19 AND TRAVEL:

The current pandemic is a rapidly changing situation. Automattic is monitoring government and health agency reports closely, and responding however possible to prioritize safety and well-being for our team members and communities. Currently all company travel has been suspended.

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AT AUTOMATTIC

We’re serious about growing diversity in the tech industry — it’s essential to creating the best products. We purposely build Automattic to be a place where people not only love their work, but also show respect and empathy to those with whom we interact. Diversity typically includes but is not limited to, differences in race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, political and religious affiliation, socioeconomic background, cultural background, geographic location, disabilities and abilities, relationship status, veteran status, and age. To work on diversity means that we welcome these differences, and strive to increase the visibility of traditionally underrepresented groups. Learn more about our dedication to diversity and inclusion and our Employee Resource Groups.