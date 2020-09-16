Lead Product Designer

Job Details

Reaktor is a team of technology professionals that craft custom digital products and services for diverse industries and clients worldwide. We’re looking for a full-stack product designer to join our crew in delivering world-class digital products for companies such as adidas, ViacomCBS, HBO, Bravo Sierra, Arfa, Rovio, and Finnair.

You will be side-by-side with some of the most talented full-stack engineers in the world in a small autonomous team, working together with our clients to define, design, and build their core digital products. In addition to executing thoughtful features and great interfaces, you will co-create the vision, strategy, and priorities for a product together with the client and your team. We hope you care deeply about creating high impact, high-value concepts and features, and are passionate about building the best product for the problem at hand.

Due to COVID-19, we are working remotely until January 2021. Our office in Flatiron district is available if you'd like to get out of the house. Your role at Reaktor will be based in NYC when it's safe and suitable to work in person. We're revisiting the timeline for this in early 2021.

You might spend your days:

Making sense of our clients’ business challenges and their users’ behavior, and turning your understanding into great designs that benefit them both.

Acting as a central part in our small autonomous teams, facilitating ways of working within the team, and making sure the project is efficiently meeting our client's needs.

Building and nurturing relationships with our clients’ teams, decision makers, and leadership – helping the client evolve their ways of working along the way and deepening our collaboration.

Supporting Reaktor’s growth by contributing to our recruitment and talent growth activities, business efforts, or marketing campaigns.

Working with our design community to continue building an ambitious, inclusive, and collaborative design culture.

Here’s what we care about:

Whether your strengths are in unpacking problems, designing immaculate interfaces, talking with users, or anything in between, you have a broad understanding of the gamut of work it takes to build great digital products and fantastic customer experiences.

You’ve seen a range of projects as a designer, with experience from several products from different industries and scales. This may have taken you 6-8+ years of real-world work experience, or maybe you've gotten a lot done in a shorter period.

You think that collaborating closely with everyone involved in building the product makes great products, and you believe in good and open communication solving most challenges.

Working effectively with your team is something you enjoy putting thought into. You may have explored popular methodologies (keywords: Kanban, Agile, Lean, Scrum) in search of better ways of working.

Your natural curiosity about clients, their business challenges, and end-users, and ability to build good, long-lasting relationships with clients.

You’re excited about responsibility and being able to shape your career development path, while hopefully teaching your peers a thing or two. We hope you have a vision of what you’d like to achieve, and you feel passionate about being an active participant in the wider Reaktor community.

If reading this gave you butterflies, we hope you apply, no matter what your path here was. We hope you can join our community and help us build a company where everyone can feel proud to belong. Tell us about your past adventures in the world of design, and let us know what you’d love to do in the future. Keep it original rather than official.

At Reaktor New York, our benefits and perks evolve with our community, and we're always open to new ideas that will support the wellbeing of Reaktorians. Currently, we offer the following perks: