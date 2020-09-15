Product Designer

Job Details

60,000 businesses and millions of people use 1Password to protect their most important information. We’re a kind, curious, and customer-focused team on a mission to build the world's most-loved password manager and give people more control over their data.





We approach all aspects of 1Password with a design-first approach. Our team is comprised of designers comprising UI, UX, web, illustration, print, and motion graphics - all working together to make 1Password the best it can be.





We are looking for an experienced individual to design experiences within 1Password spanning operating systems and devices. You will have the opportunity to design new features from concept through to development, as well as add your knowledge and expertise to existing elements of 1Password.





1Password has won awards for its design, and with your help, we will make it even better.

What we're looking for:

Experience designing UX concepts for applications and the web and devices, comfortable providing wireframes, user-flows and process flows.

Portfolio of recent project work, with demonstrable UX/UI experience in your previous projects.

Solid understanding of designing for responsive devices

Happy to work with versioning tools like Abstract, Git and present work within Zeplin and export assets for production.

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process.

Excellent visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction.

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively.

Up-to-date with the latest trends, techniques and technologies, but ability to design around the trends instead of following.

What you can expect in your first month:

Review the tools and platforms that 1Password uses, and familiarize yourself with the style and format of our created content.

Take part in regular calls to discuss workflows and review designs amongst peers.

Begin to take on design issues that will help you to learn and grow within the 1Password style.

Speak with our customers to understand more about those that use 1Password.

What you can expect by month 3:

Act as a design resource to others in the organization, taking briefs from department heads and creating elements as needed.

Start to take ownership of certain elements within 1Password, such as user experience flows within our applications and site, and suggest changes or updates.

What you can expect by month 6:

Operate as a key part of the design and web team, taking ownership of areas that interest you and pushing their design forward to create a better product.

Offer constructive feedback to peers on the team, helping others to grow and develop alongside you.

“We have a wide range of skills represented here, and that makes for a culture of personal growth through feedback and mentoring, support and critique. Our design has won awards and we have our designers to thank for that - excellence in design is one of the defining characteristics of 1Password. You should also prepare yourself for bad jokes too though 😃”