Job Details

We're a community of designers, engineers, and product managers who are passionate about building quality software. While our environment is collaborative and relaxed, we build products that are well-considered and well-architected.

We're looking for a thoughtful and passionate Lead Product Designer to join our team. You will be a leader on the product design team, working directly with product managers and clients to solve big problems and alongside our engineers to build performant, user-centric products for the web and mobile. Lead Product Designers at Postlight are expected to be experienced in multiple design disciplines and fluent in the language of how digital products work today.

Who you are:

You’ve led engagements for clients, from strategy to execution, on products for web and mobile

You’ve worked closely with other leaders and individual contributors in development, product management, and product design

You know how to communicate ideas to get teams aligned and moving forward together

You’re able to create and execute designs both from a blank slate and within existing work, maintaining the best interests of the product, the users, and the client

You’ve mentored and managed other designers both in their work and their careers

You love what you do and get excited about the future of products

What you have:

Portfolio of design work that demonstrates a wide range of meticulous, thoughtful approach and attention to detail

Experience in creating digital and responsive design for web and mobile

Deep expertise with Sketch, Figma or Adobe Creative Cloud and experience documenting your designs

Ability to lead and collaborate with other designers, both internally and within client teams

Past experience in communicating with clients and a proven history of successful design implementations

Mastery of typography, information hierarchy, color, and other UI concerns

Strong understanding of web standards, browser and mobile capabilities, and UX best practices

Willingness to give and accept constructive criticism and rapidly adapt to feedback

Experience leading and managing the growth of product designers

A positive attitude, a sense of humor and a desire to build accessible products for all users

What you'll be doing:

Partnering with the client in ownership of the product design vision and strategy, getting involved in the client's process and leading them in order to provide design solutions that meet or exceed product goals

Developing a deep and holistic understanding of the product to ensure that the client and product goals always align with user goals

Confidently presenting viable solutions and experienced guidance on design-related matters and moving the team/client to a decision

Communicating your process and design requirements in order to collaborate most effectively with the team and the client within the right timeline

In collaboration with engineering and product management, identifying and sharing the most appropriate design solutions for any given project scope and resource set, and communicating those clearly to the project team

Operating as a product design generalist, demonstrating a high attention to detail in executing on all areas of product design

Demonstrating established expertise in particular areas within product design and mentoring other product designers to develop their skills in those areas

Whether working on site or remotely, your communication skills will be as important as your technical ones. Collaborating across time zones requires constant, clear communication and coordination, via Slack, GitHub comments, documents, and frequent video conferences. Postlight is headquartered in New York City, but a third of our team works remotely. We know how to keep everyone on the same page, and so should you.

Your skill set will grow at Postlight. You will join a team excited about the problems they solve and the tools they use to solve them. We keep pace with the industry, and are active participants in the open-source world. You will find yourself regularly growing in your career, using new tools and frameworks to solve new kinds of problems—with support from management and mentors.

Postlight is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.