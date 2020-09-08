Product Designer

Job Details

Why Us?

Software should work for you, not the other way around. Yet, most software for product development is difficult to use and needs a lot of time to configure; it was not purpose-built for modern, cross-functional teams building rapidly.

At Tara, we’re designing simple yet powerful software to solve these complex problems. We've built a smart platform that's helping thousands of engineers and teams deliver on planned releases, with improved predictability.

We're a founding team of seasoned engineers and product folks, building for innovators. We're passionate about enabling engineers and builders that create the platforms the world uses, everyday. Our investors include YCombinator, Acrew and Slack Fund.

If you have an innate curiosity around software teams with a desire to solve their problems, we would love to hear from you.

Your role at Tara

Partner with product management, engineering, and customers themselves to define customer problems and pain points

Conduct user studies and translate insights into product workflows and features that address those problems in innovative ways that fundamentally change how people work

Steward the design thinking process by developing user & process flows, storyboards, and high-fidelity clickable prototypes that can be used to help customers and internal stakeholders aligns on proposed solutions

Collaborate with product management and engineering to translate user needs and technical requirements into product designs that flow from our principles

Validate designs via concept and usability testing in partnership with with product management

Create user interface specifications and production-ready assets to ship product in a rapidly evolving market / landscape

About you

4+ years of experience designing products for desktop, web, and mobile

Strong capacity to identify, analyze, describe user needs, behaviors, and usage patterns – both explicit and implicit.

Strong knowledge of user research methodologies and tools and a thorough understanding of user-centric design / best practices

Strong commitment to rapid iteration, focused on generating customer learnings early and often

Ability to balance systemic thinking and attention to detail

Ability to work cross-functionally in a dynamic, highly collaborative environment

What we offer

100% healthcare coverage with Platinum medical and dental plans

Flexible paid time off (PTO) policy

Stock options

Regular virtual happy hours and team bonding activities

***Must be able to work US hours (Pacific Standard Time)***