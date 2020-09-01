All Jobs
Senior Product Designer (REMOTE)

Join the fully-remote team at Teaching.com to create, develop, and deliver fun and engaging games for students and educators!

Who We Are & What We Do

We’re working to change the future of online education by building exciting products that equip students and teachers with the tools to succeed in the classroom and beyond. Our team is hungry to learn and improve—both when it comes to our products and ourselves. We’re a small, hard-working group of self-starters who are passionate about what we do and constantly seek new ways we can be better, together. 

As a team member at Teaching.com, you’ll get to work on the #1 educational game in the world, Nitro Type, alongside designers working on our other popular products, like Typing.com, the world’s largest typing software. Everyone at Teaching.com is empowered to move quickly, make decisions, and get things done so we can continue to make learning accessible to our growing community of more than 40 million students and teachers internationally.

Who You Are & What You’ll Do

We are looking for a curious and passionate designer with a drive towards building web software that enables users to handle complex functions in a simple, elegant, and beautiful interface. You’re less concerned with patting yourself on the back for pixel-perfect designs and more concerned with quickly and efficiently delivering value to our users. The ideal candidate has experience leveraging data, user research and intuition to craft designs and is comfortable translating designs into HTML/CSS. 

Skills & Background

  • Exceptional communication skills, particularly written (as a remote company, we heavily emphasize written communication across all departments)
  • 5+ years of designing web applications
  • A strong portfolio of product UI/UX design
  • Proficiency writing performant and accessible HTML/CSS
  • Basic understanding of browser performance and standards
  • Comfortable working in git-based workflows
  • Able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced quickly changing environment
  • A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills
  • A positive attitude and entrepreneurial spirit

Bonus Skills

  • Experience and/or passion for designing in the education marketplace

Compensation, Benefits & Perks

  • Competitive salary
  • Unlimited paid time off
  • Company-owned laptop
  • Remote office stipend
  • Flexible office hours
  • Ongoing education assistance
  • Annual company retreat

NO RECRUITERS.

Sorry, we will not transfer or sponsor visas. 

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Teaching.com
