We are looking for a highly energetic and proactive Web /Illustrator/Graphic Designer Contractor to join our fast-growing team. This individual will be working very closely with our CEO, Executive and marketing team to continuously provide high quality marketing materials and presentation graphics according to our brand guidelines.

This individual will implement and maintain a high standard of design, format and production in order to manage project loads while coordinating with other project teams to properly manage schedules, requirements, goals and assignments as needed. Learning the business’ offerings inside and out in order to properly manage the marketing and advertising tasks assigned is crucial in the success of this role. Also required to promote content through social advertising in addition to evaluating, creating, or revising, new and existing websites, logos, and marketing materials.

We are looking for someone that has a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design.

This position requires two years of experience in a graphic design role with a high level of experience in Adobe Creative Suite: Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign. Specifically, with mock ups, web design and multimedia presentation. A strong portfolio of professional work demonstrating excellent visual design fundamentals; composition, color theory, typography, and concept development is needed. Excellent time management skills to actively meet deadlines while managing workload.

This individual needs to be organically proactive and organized to act as the liaison between creative and production teams in order to facilitate workflow of creative production projects. Also showing consistent professionalism, good judgement, and excellent communication skills. Ability to work well, both independently and in a team environment.

This position can work remotely.