UI/ UX Designer

Hey, Job Seekers! 👋

We're looking to grow our team at ChopDawg.com, and bring on a passionate full-time UI/UX designer that can help us handcraft some beautifully designed mobile and web applications. This is a client-facing role at an app development agency, so attention to detail, great customer service and communication skills are an absolute must. As a technical partner, we operate in full transparency with our clients. Set-rate, pay-as-you-go, fair pricing. Detailed project roadmaps and deliverable schedules. Quick response times. Weekly project status meetings, where you'll discuss your latest design deliverables face-to-face with our partnered clients. Since Chop Dawg builds apps from scratch for startups and growing companies alike, you might even consider yourself a brand architect. Whatever our partners need, we have their backs (and yours).

This is a flexible full-time position that is fully remote and available as a salaried 1099 contractor. However, all candidates must be able to work in the U.S. Digital nomads and freelancers — do apply!

For more information about the available position, read on!


THE ESSENTIAL DUTIES

1) You will meet with your assigned partners on a weekly basis during a scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday call throughout the design duration

2) You will meet deadlines (agreed upon by both parties) for the following product deliverables depending on the project requirements you are assigned to: wireframes, high fidelities, product flows, branding, and InVision prototyping (when necessary).

3) You will communicate with our incredible team at Chop Dawg and your assigned clients within a timely manner, and conduct yourself professionally; yet not be afraid to be yourself and show off personality

4) You will follow ChopDawg.com's project methodologies for producing results on behalf of our partnered clients

5) You will be detailed, diligent, and courteous when it comes to designing for scalability once it reaches programming with the team; with the ability to support the team when questions and clarity are needed on such designs later on


QUALIFICATIONS

1) Must be proficient with one of the major user interface designing software: Sketch, Photoshop, or Illustrator

2) Must have experience working with team members and clients remotely in the past, and comfortable working directly with our partnered clients to hone in on their unique vision

3) Must have availability to communicate during the week at regular business hours (although we are a remote operation, we run in Eastern Standard Time from 9 AM until 7 PM on business days) and ability to begin working within the next few weeks

4) Must be a team player and have the ability to accept feedback when it comes to your user interface designs from our clients, developers, and project managers 

5) Must be proficient with Figma, Sketch, Google Drive, Jira/ Confluence, and Slack 

6) Must have experience working on website and mobile applications in the past

7) Most importantly, must passionately love what they do, and be excited to help our clients #MakeItAppn!®


COMPENSATION

Salary commensurate with experience and demonstrated skills; ranging between 4-5k per month.


ABOUT CHOP DAWG

Since 2009, we've partnered with startups and enterprises around the world to launch 350+ next-generation apps. Our mission is to guide each company and entrepreneur that approaches us towards the right game plan for their venture's long-term success. Experts in digital product design, development and strategy, we offer set-rate pricing with dedicated project management to form a partnership businesses can rely on. Over the last decade, Chop Dawg's passionate, remote-first US team has partnered with major brands like Siemens, Mister Softee, Wawa, LA Gear, Six Flags Great Adventure, Choice Home Warranty and countless startups to craft immersive digital experiences that put the end user first, and transform their business. Let's Make It App’n!®


HOW TO APPLY OR LEARN MORE

Please send your portfolio and/or resume to our hiring team at Jobs@ChopDawg.com.

Our Website: www.chopdawg.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/chop-dawg-studios

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chopdawgstudios

Instagram: @Chop_Dawg

Twitter: @Chop_Dawg

Job Type
Full-time
Location
Philadelphia, PA
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 27, 2020
