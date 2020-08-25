Senior Designer at MediaMonks GLOBAL

Job Details

MediaMonks is hiring a brilliant and thoughtful digital tastemaker to craft top–notch designs for the world's highest–profile brands. This is a global listing as we operate around the world. If you’re a match, we’re confident we will find the right fit for you and your personal situation.





What you’ll do

Be part of an international team that crafts amazing work for the world’s biggest brands under the guidance of a creative director, design director or lead designer. Translate brand values, creative concepts, UX documentation and user–stories into functional design solutions. Going above and beyond the original brief to push what’s possible on both a creative and technical level. Employing your problem–solving skills and full stack of design solutions to guide projects from start, finish and everywhere in between to ensure the highest quality of the delivery. Presenting your work in person and through video calls to colleagues and clients, pitching new projects and proposals for production. You’ll prototype your designs where needed to provide additional clarification. Provide written and verbal communication to articulate and strengthen your designs. Have opinions and not be afraid to voice them.





Become our new Senior Designer

Working at MediaMonks means you’ll be part of a fun, successful and fast-moving company that constantly pushes the envelope when it comes to creative production and the use of adjectives. Challenges are part of the job, but so is our casual company culture. If you meet and exceed this profile, we’d love to meet you.





What you’ll bring

You’re a wonderful designer. You prove your visual prowess through your online portfolio and relevant working experience of around 5 years across the field of digital and web design. Beyond aesthetic excellence, your portfolio demonstrates presentation, research, troubleshooting and problem–solving skills. Your unwavering curiosity never stops you from learning and progressing. You love pushing the envelope both personally and professionally. You love people and their diversity. You’re great to work with, as you have strong social and communication skills that ensure you understand how colleagues and clients work and think. A feel for the politics of advertising and pitfalls of production. A critical eye but you’re not critical. You understand that a combination of kudos and critique makes people want to going the extra mile. A thorough understanding of design fundamentals such as typography, interaction design and usability, grid systems, white space, aspect ratios and colour theory, tying all of these elements together with obsessive attention to detail. You feel confident in tackling high–end projects in collaboration with colleagues and clients alike. Mastery of all modern design and prototyping tools (Adobe CS, Sketch, Figma, Principle…). You’re tidy, and you know how to organise your files, layers and folders to make the lives of colleagues easier. Based on your experience and expertise, you can judge on the quality of the user experience, and explain what needs to be achieved to make it better. Mindful of your time, budget and schedule, you are flexible and willing to put in the time and dedication needed to make each project you work on a success.





MediaMonks is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to equal opportunity for all employees and applicants. The Company recruits, hires, trains, promotes, compensates, and administers all personnel actions without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sex stereotyping (including assumptions about a person’s appearance or behavior, gender roles, gender expression, or gender identity), pregnancy (which includes pregnancy, childbirth, and medical conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding), gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, age, mental or physical disability, ancestry, medical condition, marital status, military or veteran status, citizenship status, sexual orientation, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.







