Job Details

Bunch is looking for you!

Remote Friendly | Berlin/New York City | Bunch.ai | AI Leadership Coach

We’re going to keep it short and sweet. Our team is on a mission to transform managers into world-class leaders. We believe the amount of knowledge that exists in psychological research about leadership and teams is mind blowing, but surprisingly, very little of it is used by managers on the ground and the best way to grow is to learn-by-doing!

So our team is building an AI Leadership Coach for managers that delivers the most personalised and actionable, on-the-job, learning experience in just 2-minutes a day.

We are looking for a UI/UX Designer to make this come to life and create a stunning experience for our users. If we’re successful, your work will impact workplaces and teams everywhere.

What you will be doing (in a nutshell):

• Primarily owning our design process and creating mobile product UX/UI flows

• Creating design systems to create a visually engaging and cohesive brand across our product and marketing

• Conducting research with and solving problems for all of the leaders using our product

• You'll be working closely with the Engineering and product teams in both Berlin & NYC.





Ideally, these describe you pretty closely:

• You have a breadth of experience across different types of products and have strong experience in mobile design

• You are often complimented on how beautiful your work is

• You feel comfortable and enjoy working in a fast-paced, dynamic, international environment

• If you know a little code, illustration and/or motion design, that's a bonus!

If you don't check all the marks but share the belief that everyone and every team deserves a great manager, please still apply as we'd love to hear from you!

You can shoot us a message at anthony@bunch.ai, no CV required.



