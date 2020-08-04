Job Details

The shelf life of our skills is now less than 5 years so if you didn’t learn anything new for the next few years you will most definitely end up socially and economically irrelevant. If you’re thinking that’s kind of a big problem, you’re right! That’s why individuals need to take control of their own learning and development, and organisations need to support this because we spend most of our lives at work.

Enter HowNow. We’re disrupting the way people learn at fast-growing scaleups and global enterprises with an intelligent learning platform that connects people with relevant learning at the point of need. Feels like magic, powered by science.

We're looking for a Lead Product Designer with creative problem solving superpowers and the skills to design remarkable user experiences. We're a design-first company with human-centred design at the heart of everything we do and we're looking for a Product Designer who will take pride and agonise over crafting user-friendly and user-focused experiences.

Here’s the mission, if you choose to accept it:

Take ownership and lead the UI and UX design, bringing to life the customer experience and the business vision/mission.

Create the best version of the product with the time/resources and iterate on designs to help ensure we are solving problems, using the best solutions.

Build the design system, create wireframes, identify success metrics, validate design solution, produce high-fidelity designs - you will own product design.

Working closely with the founding team, communicating your ideas and progress to relevant stakeholders. Always prioritise learnings.

Help create a culture of design entrepreneurs, valuing a human centred approach that integrates the needs of the customers and the business

Articulate how the product meets the user's needs by communicating their imagination in words. A true designer has a narrative, and tells the story with authority

Representing HowNow at external design events.

Requirements

Typically we find someone with the following will be a great fit:

A passion for creating products people love, caring about product performance is key.

3+ years experience designing products. Preferably, some B2B product design experience.

The communication skills to clearly articulate your concepts and how they solve the problem at hand.

An appreciation and understanding of A/B testing process and comfort using data to inform design decisions.

Have an exceptional portfolio demonstrating strong product and visual design sensibilities and experience in creating concepts, customer journeys, specifying interaction details, and prototyping internally and with users.

Research and testing will be embedded into your process. You will use tools and methods that help move forward quicker, faster and with confidence.

Having a human focused approach to building technology products, balancing the customer needs and business requirements.

Benefits

Here’s what we offer:

A competitive salary with share options

Private health Insurance

Private pension

We invest in your wellbeing: weekly Yoga, HiiT Classes, Team Lunches and Socials.

We invest in your growth. Tell us what you want to learn. We’ve got you covered with a dedicated learning budget and of course the best learning platform out there : )

A team that will inspire you to thrive and have a good laugh while we’re at it.

We like to combine travel and work on “workations”. We've previously done Copenhagen and Goa!

As the CEO, I’ll take personal responsibility for giving you what you need to make a success out of yourself.

Find out more about our mission and values here: https://gethownow.com/about/







