Senior Product Designer, eCommerce

Square builds common business tools in unconventional ways so more people can start, run, and grow their businesses. When Square started, it was difficult and expensive (or just plain impossible) for some businesses to take credit cards. Square made credit card payments possible for all by turning a mobile phone into a credit card reader. Since then Square has been building an entire business toolkit of both hardware and software products including Square Capital, Square Terminal, Square Payroll, and more. We’re working to find new and better ways to help businesses succeed on their own terms—and we’re looking for people like you to help shape tomorrow at Square.

**For consideration, please submit a link to your portfolio.**

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer to join the Square Ecommerce team. You will build designs for Square Online Store and all aspects of our ecommerce services. You’ll focus on driving sign-ups, reducing setup friction, and promoting the discovery of new ecommerce features that help grow our merchant’s business. This work will span core features and iterative improvements, and requires you to take projects from napkins sketches to final visual specifications. This is a cross-functional role in which you will work with other designers, product managers, engineers, analysts, and researchers.

Daily responsibilities include: determining strategy and executing on it, balancing short and long-term goals and priorities, developing alignment with cross-functional partners, partnering with designers across the Ecommerce org, and presenting work in design critiques and leadership reviews.

You will:

Communicate your ideas and work using mock-ups, documentation, and prototypes

Plan, scope, and contribute to roadmaps/strategy with cross-functional team

Think about how your work fits into the broader product ecosystem during all phases of the design process

Mentor other designers, provide feedback, and find ways to improve their work

Establish partnerships with engineering, product management and product marketing management to design remarkable product experiences

You have:

7+ years of relevant professional experience with at least +5 years in product design

Experience as a primary contributor to multiple high impact projects

Ability to communicate design work with solid rationale that incorporates research and data

Comfort with an iterative design process that includes accepting and acting on feedback

