Our mission is to create the most amazing banking experience for SMEs through technology, elegant design, and an outstanding sense of customer care. At Qonto, we believe that great services come from great thinkers, that’s why we strive to provide an environment that will allow you to feel comfortable and help you excel in your work (read more about our method).





Alexandre and Steve launched Qonto in July 2017, and the team reached great achievements since then:

- Market leader for online SME banking in Europe

- 120,000 SME clients

- Outstanding customer satisfaction (App Store | Google Play | TrustPilot)

- Recognized as one of the best startups to work at (Wired | LinkedIn)

- €136 million raised

- International investors with a solid fintech experience

- And 250+ happy Qontoers helping us building the bank of our dreams (just that!)





Our values:

- Ambition | We tackle big challenges no matter what

- Teamwork | We create magic by collaborating at the same speed

- Mastery | We pursue excellence through continuous learning and by facing challenges humbly every day

- Integrity | We are transparent and trustworthy with our clients and each other





At Qonto, we aim to study and push the technique and craftsmanship to excellence. On the job, it means that we like to think deeply about the strategic aspects of design in order to create emotions and constantly build the most thoughtful experience for our clients. We are currently growing our design team with experienced designers seeking an opportunity to contribute to building the most amazing bank brand in the world as well as to keep growing their skills and expertise.





We are currently growing our design team with experienced designers willing to build the most amazing bank in the world as well as to keep growing their skills and expertise.





As a Brand Designer, you will blend with Qonto’s strong design culture, in a very international environment. As part of our Design Studio, you will join Mathieu, our Head of Design along with talented Product Designers, Brand Designers, Product Marketing Managers and UX Copywriters, who are all passionate and skilled about solving problems as a team.





⛳️ Your responsibilities

Strategic thinking : You will explore ideas to define and build a cohesive branding (visual design guidelines, brand book, design system) and maintain design consistency between product and brand.

: You will explore ideas to define and build a cohesive branding (visual design guidelines, brand book, design system) and maintain design consistency between product and brand. Give life to the brand : You will create value by conveying emotions through storytelling.

: You will create value by conveying emotions through storytelling. Deliver stunning visuals : You will support our product launches and events by creating offline and digital visuals. You will collaborate with our Growth team by developing creative concepts for our platforms.

: You will support our product launches and events by creating offline and digital visuals. You will collaborate with our Growth team by developing creative concepts for our platforms. Grow with the team: As part of our ambition for continuous improvement, you will engage with your peers on a daily basis, work closely with various functions (tech, product, growth) and be coached by your Manager (Mathieu) to grow your skills and talents on the field.





🏅About You

Strong design skills : You have worked for highly creative brands and have developed strong illustration skills as well as experience designing for web, offline media, and motion.

: You have worked for highly creative brands and have developed strong illustration skills as well as experience designing for web, offline media, and motion. Sense of ownership : You successfully lead your projects and share your approach and expertise, to continuously improve the team’s work.

: You successfully lead your projects and share your approach and expertise, to continuously improve the team’s work. Make an impact through emotions : In concordance with Qonto’ mission, you are thrilled to make a positive impact on customers and on the banking industry.

: In concordance with Qonto’ mission, you are thrilled to make a positive impact on customers and on the banking industry. Continuous improvement : You thrive to get better everyday even if it means learning from your own mistakes.

: You thrive to get better everyday even if it means learning from your own mistakes. Attention to detail : You have developed an expert eye to ship the perfect experience.

: You have developed an expert eye to ship the perfect experience. Languages: You are fluent in English to engage with all international team members within the company.





🎁 Perks

You got it: helping you succeed is our #1 priority. We have put together several perks to make your life easier and more will unlock as Qonto grows further 🤗





Team

- 3,200 sqm fully-renovated building near Opera with WeWork services

- Monthly team events, and yearly offsite (Barcelona, Sicily… what’s next?)

- Free coffee, snacks in the kitchen and a budget allocated to managers for small team events

- The latest in Apple’s equipment





Qonto’s benefits

- 1 day of remote work per week

- 5 to 10 days off in addition to the legal 25 days

- A Qonto Card that you can use as for lunch

- Access to thousands of gyms and activities for 10-30€ a month, through our partnership with Gymlib

- Relocation package and visa sponsorship for international talents (we have 25+ nationalities based in Paris!)

- Special parenthood policy (we are part of the Parental Act program)





💪 Hiring process

What to expect from our hiring process?





- A 60 min video-call with one of our talent acquisition managers to better understand your career plan and answer any of your questions

- A 60 min interview with your future manager to create a strong alignment on what he’ll expect from you, and tell you more on his way to operate

- An exercise to evaluate your hard skills and understand how you see the world

- Onsite interviews with future team members to help you project yourself

- A final interview with the manager of your future department





On average our process lasts 20 working days and offers usually follow within 48 hours 🤞





PS: when applying, don't forget to send us a link to your online portfolio/dribbble/behance. Thanks!