We Are…

"Shogun, and we're on a mission to help people create the best eCommerce experiences in the world.

We were in the Winter 2018 batch of Y-Combinator, we just raised a Series A investment, we have over 10,000 active paying clients, and we're preparing to launch a new product in 2020 (you can read more in Tech Crunch).

Our teams are fully distributed and global (check out our team page)! We have no office, so we are looking for team members that are comfortable with and motivated by the opportunity to work remotely. "





We Need…

A product designer that knows how to take feature requests from the exploration phase all the way to the finish line and work with a cross functional squad to ship high impact design for our customers. You obsess over design system details and know how to make design decisions quickly and when to spend time deeply researching problems.





You Have...

Working experience with big-picture design thinking on a product team.

Experience with design-oriented tech companies

Experience working with user researchers to identify usability issues, then following through with solutions to fix them

Sharp, pixel-perfect visual skills and experience in the latest design software (Sketch, Figma)

Demonstrated knowledge of analyzing complex user flows and distilling them into easy to use experiences

The ability to be self-started and know what makes you productive

Strongly Preferred..

A portfolio full of strong product design work in a similar industry

Comfortable exploring data and interpreting results

Experience designing on a remote team

We Offer

Competitive salary

Benefits (vary by location)

A highly skilled and dedicated team that is fun to work with.

Remote work – We are a fully distributed team that works from anywhere with good internet.

Occasionally, we hire on a full time contractor basis to begin with. Team members enjoy the same opportunities for great compensation, full time positions, and consideration, regardless of location.





Our Values

Work in the open: Operate with high integrity and choose what's right over what's easy. Be transparent as a company and with each other.

People are People: Treat yourself, colleagues, and customers with dignity, empathy, and respect. Start from a presumption of positive intent.

Win and grow together: Strive to be the best, individually and as a team. Support and encourage each other. Seek opportunities for growth.





Shogun supports workplace diversity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender identity/expression, national origin, age, military service eligibility, veteran status, sexual orientation, marital status, physical or mental disability, or any other protected class