Senior Vector Illustrator

Who are we:

A tight nit group of hard working individuals that specialize in building out direct-response marketing systems that connect consumers to businesses in the most efficient and helpful way possible. We utilize a powerful mix of software and marketing to create experiences that are enjoyable and helpful for the businesses and consumers who use them. We service some of the top Medical, Auto, and real-estate brands in the country. The candidate must be:

Creative and imaginative with an eye for color, balance, and layout

Able to create a drawing that expresses an idea or concept

Excellent at drawing, sketching, and vector skills

Producer of clean, crisp, eye-appealing designs

Fluent with verbal and written communication skills

Excellent at taking a concept and turning it into a graphic

Self-motivated

Deadline-driven

Visionary

The Role:

Create high-quality art assets, utilizing keen imagination and visualization skills

Follow the schedule and pipeline as established by the Optimize Design team

Deliver quality work as scheduled in accordance with the owners expectations, product requirements, and creative direction

Proactively seek feedback from the Design Lead to ensure accuracy and quality standards are met

Collaborate with the design team and other dependent departments, as appropriate, throughout the production process.

The Tools:

We are flexible when it comes to the tools you use. Having the ability to create assets in a 3D modeling software would be beneficial but is not required.

Currently we use Figma alongside the Adobe Creative Suite for web and application projects

Our Style:

3D Graphic:

Cartoon/abstract humans and everyday objects to be used assets in scenes

We are more concerned with the ability of the illustrator and less on the style they bring with them.

What we require:

Your portfolio (we believe the work speaks for itself and is more important to us than your past job experience)

Applicants without a portfolio, reel or demo work will not be considered

Resume & Cover letter

Location:

Our office is located in Austin, TX

Remote work also a possibility

