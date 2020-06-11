All Jobs
Job Details

UI/UX Designer

Copy

Since 1990, Tresta has been providing award-winning communication services to businesses throughout North America, and today our next-gen services are enabling a new model of business communications that allows our customers to call, text and manage business communications from any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit tresta.com.

Tresta is looking for a talented UI/UX Designer to help us create outstanding user experiences in our web and mobile apps.

In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with Leadership, Development and Marketing to design and build new features, and to help market our growing service offering.

Expectations

  • Flowchart user paths and states to map logical structures
  • Wireframe interfaces to explore and vet ideas
  • Design interfaces (web and mobile apps) for new features that are simple, intuitive and easy to use
  • Work closely with the Development team to ensure that designs are well executed
  • Collaborate with the Marketing team to update website and digital advertising collateral (and occasionally print collateral) as features and needs change
  • Be a team player with a great attitude

Required Qualifications

  • A portfolio of awesome design work (web apps, mobile apps and marketing collateral)
  • Strong proficiency with Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop, Zeplin, Invision
  • 3+ years experience in a similar role
  • Preference will be given to candidates willing to relocate to Tallahassee, FL but we are open to remote candidates as well

Company Perks

  • Competitive salary
  • Health, dental, and vision coverage
  • 401K + 4% match
  • Generous PTO allowance (10 holidays + 20 personal days)
  • Wellness initiatives
  • Quarterly company-wide volunteer/service days
  • Casual office environment and dress
Apply for this position
B7c5293d4d9f519f42fc7dcf82368c8a
Tresta
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Tallahassee, FL
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 11, 2020
Team Members
View all
You might also like
  1. Product Design Jobs in Tallahassee
  2. Product Design Jobs in Florida
  3. Product Design Jobs
  4. Remote Product Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Product Designers in Tallahassee
  2. Search Product Designers in Florida
  3. Search Product Designers
  4. Search Remote Product Designers
Apply for this position