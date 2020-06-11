UI/UX Designer
Since 1990, Tresta has been providing award-winning communication services to businesses throughout North America, and today our next-gen services are enabling a new model of business communications that allows our customers to call, text and manage business communications from any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit tresta.com.
Tresta is looking for a talented UI/UX Designer to help us create outstanding user experiences in our web and mobile apps.
In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with Leadership, Development and Marketing to design and build new features, and to help market our growing service offering.
Expectations
- Flowchart user paths and states to map logical structures
- Wireframe interfaces to explore and vet ideas
- Design interfaces (web and mobile apps) for new features that are simple, intuitive and easy to use
- Work closely with the Development team to ensure that designs are well executed
- Collaborate with the Marketing team to update website and digital advertising collateral (and occasionally print collateral) as features and needs change
- Be a team player with a great attitude
Required Qualifications
- A portfolio of awesome design work (web apps, mobile apps and marketing collateral)
- Strong proficiency with Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop, Zeplin, Invision
- 3+ years experience in a similar role
- Preference will be given to candidates willing to relocate to Tallahassee, FL but we are open to remote candidates as well
Company Perks
- Competitive salary
- Health, dental, and vision coverage
- 401K + 4% match
- Generous PTO allowance (10 holidays + 20 personal days)
- Wellness initiatives
- Quarterly company-wide volunteer/service days
- Casual office environment and dress