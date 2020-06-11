Job Details

Since 1990, Tresta has been providing award-winning communication services to businesses throughout North America, and today our next-gen services are enabling a new model of business communications that allows our customers to call, text and manage business communications from any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit tresta.com.

Tresta is looking for a talented UI/UX Designer to help us create outstanding user experiences in our web and mobile apps.

In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with Leadership, Development and Marketing to design and build new features, and to help market our growing service offering.

Expectations

Flowchart user paths and states to map logical structures

Wireframe interfaces to explore and vet ideas

Design interfaces (web and mobile apps) for new features that are simple, intuitive and easy to use

Work closely with the Development team to ensure that designs are well executed

Collaborate with the Marketing team to update website and digital advertising collateral (and occasionally print collateral) as features and needs change

Be a team player with a great attitude

Required Qualifications

A portfolio of awesome design work (web apps, mobile apps and marketing collateral)

Strong proficiency with Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop, Zeplin, Invision

3+ years experience in a similar role

Preference will be given to candidates willing to relocate to Tallahassee, FL but we are open to remote candidates as well

Company Perks