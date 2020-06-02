Job Details

Want to work at the forefront of a fast-growing and award winning fintech company? With an incredible team and partners looking for innovative results, we’ve doubled in size our first year and doubled the asset classes we serve in our second. As a cloud-based company, we transitioned seamlessly into a socially-distanced workforce in recent months, and with a pace that hasn’t slowed, we’re still hiring and are currently on the lookout for smart and collaborative talent to join our remotely connected team.

Job Description

SIMON is looking for a Senior UX/UI Product Designer with a strong interest and capability in designing highly innovative and engaging user experiences for our cutting-edge financial application. The individual must have an eye for functional design and possess technical skills to synthesize high-level concepts and ideas into concrete high-fidelity designs. The individual must be able to iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently to bring simplicity and user friendliness to meet client needs and vision. We are looking for an individual who is passionate, creative, and enthusiastic, with an ability to fluidly adapt to new UX design challenges and problem solve in a fast-paced and collaborative environment.

Responsibilities

• Lead all phases of the UX & design process: user research, concept development, visual design and prototyping.

• Understand and translate user needs, business requirements, and technical capabilities into innovative product solutions.

• Define entire user experiences, and interaction concepts. Creating wireframes, user flows, site maps and high-fidelity prototypes.

• Create intuitive, elegant, user-centric designs.

• Collaborate with cross-functional team members throughout the design phase to address iterative feedback and to ensure optimal design execution.

• Work with our engineers to effectively implement the product vision.

Required Qualifications

• 5+ years of experience

• Bachelorʼs Degree in Human Computer Interactions, Communication Design, Visual Arts or related field

• Strong portfolio that demonstrates UX and visual skills in digital products

• Ability to think at a high level about product strategy

• Experience in both (mobile & desktop) web and app applications

• Excellent communication and presentation skills

• Proficiency in Sketch, Zeplin, Invision, Adobe Creative Suit etc

• FinTech Startup background is a PLUS

• Experience with CSS, Javascript, HTML is a plus

We offer a competitive salary and benefits, the chance to work with a curated team of top-notch, highly creative talent, and a fun and agile work environment with many perks in the heart of New York City’s Chelsea district.

Meet SIMON

SIMON Markets is a fast-growing and award-winning FinTech company, on the lookout for smart, collaborative talent to join our team.

Originally founded within Goldman Sachs, SIMON Markets spun-out in December 2018 under the shared ownership and direction of seven leading financial institutions. Our team is working on building a modern platform for risk-managed financial products. Our platform provides financial advisors with access to multi-issuer solutions, a depth of educational tools, and advanced post-trade analysis that hasn’t before been possible.

By combining state-of-the art technology with the leadership of niche industry experts and an agile start-up mentality, SIMON is well-positioned to reshape our industry. We are leading the way in a space we helped create, we are passionate about pushing boundaries, and we are growing like crazy.